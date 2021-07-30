The popular Robinhood stock trading app it listed its shares the day before in what turned out to be an initial public offering with very low acceptance. But while the papers closed 8% from the initial offering price of $ 38 per unit, the company’s founders are now worth billions of dollars each.

Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, the founders of Robin Hood, they now each own about 8% of the business, which includes restricted stock units to be awarded in a few days, according to the presentation of the initial public offering of the company. Based on a closing price of $ 34.82, Tenev, 34, and Bhatt, 36, are now worth $ 2.1 billion and $ 2.4 billion respectively, according to Forbes EU calculations.

The brokerage agency for mobile devices, pioneer in commission-free stock trading, sold a total of 52.4 million bonds in its public market debut, raising close to $ 2 billion.

Robinhood traded at the lower end of its initial public offering range at $ 38 per share, listed on the Nasdaq Hi-Tech 0.4% under the ticker “HOOD.”

With Robinhood’s starting price of $ 38 a share earlier yesterday, Tenev and Bhatt started the day with a value of $ 2.3 billion and $ 2.6 billion respectively. The bullfight ended the day with a market capitalization of $ 29 billion, a rich multiple of the company’s 959 million revenue in 2020.

Last year, Forbes set the fortune of the founders of Robinhood at $ 1 billion each, based on the company’s private market valuation of $ 11.7 billion in September 2020. Tenev and Bhatt each sold 1.25 million Class A shares as part of Robinhood’s public offering yesterday, amounting to nearly $ 48 million in Actions; That after taxes, it would drop to $ 36 million.

Read more BBVA achieves 59% of all its half-year profits in Mexico

Robinhood’s S-1 presentation earlier this month also revealed a incentive-laden restricted stock allotment plan that could bring the two co-founders billions in the next few years.

In late May, Robinhood’s board approved awards of 22.2 and 13.32 million units of shares restricted to Tenev and Bhatt, respectively, which will be awarded for eight years after the IPO, depending on how the company’s share price behaves.

Robinhood in his role of ‘democratizing finance’

If they hit each of these share price-based milestones, ranging from Robinhood reaching 120 to 300 per share, Tenev could earn an additional $ 4.7 billion, while Bhatt could earn more than $ 2.8 billion in shares.

Young people launched Robinhood in 2013 with the mission of “democratizing finance.” Now with more than 22 million customers, Most of them first time investors, who have funded Robinhood accounts, is a testament to the rapid growth of the company.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Robinhood has continued to add millions of new accounts as crowds of millennials signed up to trade stocks and options.

While the company succeeded in breaking into the brokerage industry by slashing fees, eventually forcing much larger competitors to follow suit, It has not been without growth problems, especially in recent years.

To date, the company has paid more than 130 million in fines, settlements and sanctions to regulatory agencies, including FINRA, for the way it handles customer transactions and chronic outages on its platform.

What’s more, Robinhood has faced criticism for how he makes money: as detailed in an investigation of Forbes As of August 2020, the company generates most of its revenue from so-called “pay per order flow,” essentially selling customer orders to commercial titans, such as Citadel Securities.

By Sergei Klebnikov in Forbes EU.

It may interest you Pemex downgrade will not affect investments but could mean greater fiscal pressure: BBVA