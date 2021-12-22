Little by little Microsoft is introducing changes in Windows 11 that go beyond the aesthetic or functional. It is true that the design is what first enters the eyes, but under the hood there are also improvements that are only perceived on a day-to-day basis. And so is what Microsoft has done with the search system.

It is true that it draws more attention how little by little they forget the Control Panel or the new changes in the interface. But it is perhaps just as important Windows Search has stopped using ESENT (Extensible Storage Engine), an engine that had been using for years and years.

Retiring ESENT





A change that has not been announced in any way by Microsoft and that has been known thanks to a well-known Twitter user. Albacore or what is the same, @thebookisclosed He is an expert in leaks and has detected the presence of this change in the latest builds of Windows 11 that have been distributed within the Dev Channel in the Insider Program.

Just noticed that the Windows Search database format has changed from ESENT to SQLite in recent Windows 11 Insider Previews (Dev) Maybe this is why the service is eager to reindex everything after each upgrade? Format evolution? – Albacore (@thebookisclosed) December 16, 2021

Albacore detected the change after noticing that the search index was no longer displayed, as usual, on the path C: Program Data Microsoft Search Data Applications Windows as Windows.edb but as Windows.db. In addition, this new file offered the same structure of SQLite.

ESENT, not to be confused with ESET, is a Windows database engine and is a core component of the operating system that has been present in Windows since the distant Windows NT 3.51, at that time under the name Jet Blue. Now, with Windows 11 ESENT it becomes history.

Microsoft has chosen replace ESENT in your OS in favor of SQL (the most used programming language in the field of databases). More exactly, Microsoft has chosen to use SQLite, an ultralight library in the public domain, the most used in the field of mobile apps.

In this way, Microsoft equates Windows searches to the technology it already uses in applications such as Skype or programs and third-party applications such as Adobe Photoshop Elements, Firefox, or OpenOffice.

ESENT, whose last novelty occurred in January this year, no longer counts for Microsoft. The company has abandoned a system present since the company made the jump to 32 bits and it is to be assumed, since there is no official note, that they do it because SQLite offers faster indexing and less weight of the databases.