Mexicans Dario Castro, who came in first place, and Eloy Sánchez, who followed him in second place, crossed the finish line of the Mexico City Marathon.

This is the first victory for Mexico in a competition of this type after 12 years, when in 2009 Edilberto Méndez Hernández was proclaimed champion.

Dario Castro set a time of 2 hours 14 minutes and 51 seconds in the 42-kilometer joust that had the capital’s zócalo as its goal.

Read: CDMX Marathon is back, but with limited capacity and PCR tests

Eloy Sánchez crossed the finish line only one second apart, timing 2 hours 14 minutes and 52 seconds.

After it was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the Mexico City Marathon was attended by more than 16 thousand runners where all the health measures were observed.

In the women’s category, Kenyan Lucy Cheruiyot took the championship by timing 2 hours 27 minutes and 22 seconds, setting a new world record.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed