MADRID, 3 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Taliban have issued a decree this Friday in which they advocate respecting women’s rights and assure that they are “not property” three and a half months after taking power in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihulá Mujahid has indicated on his Twitter account that the decree, signed on behalf of the Islamic Emirate, emphasizes that women are “free and noble human beings” who should not be “forced to marry against their will. “.

Thus, they have urged religious organizations and leaders to implement “important measures to guarantee their rights.” “No person can give one woman to another in exchange for a peace agreement or to end a lawsuit,” the document states.

The text comes after the Taliban significantly restricted the rights and freedoms of women after seizing power in mid-August, which has raised controversy internationally.

However, the decree now highlights that no woman should be “forced to marry, whether single or widowed.” In Afghanistan women are often given in marriage as a reparation measure after a dispute between families.

The decree also calls on the country’s ministries – especially Religious Affairs and Information – and courts to guarantee compliance with these rights, which implies that a woman can only marry if she herself “gives Your consent”. “They should not be forced by coercion or pressure,” he added.

As the Taliban have explained, this decree is framed within the rules of Islam, although these rights were previously guaranteed under the Afghan legal framework. However, it does not include any mention regarding the rights of women in the workplace or academia.