"Afghan girl" from the cover of National Geographic takes refuge in Italy

Sharbat Gula, the Afghan woman who was an emblem of refugees when she starred in the 1980s cover photo for National Geographic magazine, is back in the news.

Gula is no longer 12 years old, but her eyes are still as deep as those in that image that Steve McCurry captured in 1984.

The woman is the center of attention of the world media because she arrived in Italy, within the framework of an asylum and evacuation plan that began with the return of the Taliban to their country.

In an official statement, Italy said that “the Afghan citizen Sharbat Gluttony arrived in Rome this Friday, November 26 ”.

In the text, the head of the Italian Government stressed that the woman is the same woman who was photographed in 1984 in refugee camps in Pakistan and that this photo, the cover of National Geographic, became a symbol of suffering and political and social instabilities of that region.

Gula, now 49 years old, asked to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in early August this year. The request was taken by the Government of Italy, which facilitated their transfer to Europe as part of the plan for the evacuation of Afghan citizens.

The press office of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the photograph “was a symbol of the vicissitudes and conflict of a black historical period in Afghanistan and its people.”

The Story of the National Geographic “Afghan Girl” Photo

Sharbat Gula arrived in Pakistan as an orphan about 4 years after the USSR’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. She arrived with hundreds of thousands of other Afghans fleeing the armed conflict zone.

Her image made headlines again in 2002, when McCurry returned to look for her and was able to verify the complicated life in which she was still involved.

Illiterate and mother of four, Gula did not know that millions had admired her image. Nor was he aware that his photograph had generated an international mobilization in favor of the refugees.

In 2016 he returned to Afghanistan against his will.