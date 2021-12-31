Aeterna Noctis has already reached the hands of all those interested in the metroidvania genre. At Somosxbox we have had the pleasure of analyzing it, and we have quite enjoyed it. However, its brutal difficulty has been a barrier for many players, who have found it impossible to advance in the game despite enjoying the rest of its elements. Now, its developers have remedied this.

Aeterna Noctis will reduce its difficulty through a patch, which will add a new game mode under the name Aeterna, which will make the title more accessible by offering a less challenging experience. For those players who prefer the brutal difficulty of the original title, they can continue to enjoy it through the Noctis game mode, which remains unchanged.

The patch coming to Xbox Series X / S in two days, due to the certification process. It is already available on the rest of the platforms.

Without a doubt, a great way to introduce accessibility to the title while maintaining all the original features, for those who prefer one way or another.