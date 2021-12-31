The Spanish studio Aeternum Game Studios brings us some very important news related to his great work Aeterna Noctis. Acclaimed 2D Metroidvania received an update today in which a new mode called Aeterna has been included, in which exploration and action are prioritized.

Aware that the original adventure is too challenging, this new mode will allow players to be able to choose a mode with a lower difficulty. Although the final bosses will be exactly the same, their life bar will be lower, although at any time you can switch between one mode or another.

In addition to all this, this patch is responsible for correcting some errors that had been detected and incidentally adding more thrones to the map, something that its managers say had been highly requested by the community. But this is not the only surprise that has been revealed, because the company has presented a physical edition that will be released on PS4 and PS5.

Those who have a PS4 can opt for the standard edition, while those who play on PS5 you can purchase the Collector’s Edition Chaos Edition. Exactly this is all it will contain:

A copy of the game

A special box with a premium finish

A 224-page art book

Two models of metal box with different illustrations on the front and back covers

The entire soundtrack spread over three discs

Two models of stained glass postcards





Along with all this, the editions will include materials in digital format that are still pending to be finalized, as well as the price and the exact date on which it will arrive in stores, because at the moment the collector’s edition is scheduled to be launched during spring 2022.