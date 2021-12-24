Aeternum Game Studios offered us the opportunity to enjoy Aeterna Noctis, the first video game they created after years of development, so we have prepared a review and we will tell you whether or not you should give this indie proposal a chance with mechanics of the metroidvania genre and platforms. in 2D.

For most independent studios it is difficult to make a title of this kind, as the market is full of incredible games of impressive quality. Luckily, Aeterna Noctis manages to stand out and we’ll tell you why.

This first video game from Aeternum Game Studios may not reach the Hollow Knight or Ori and the Blind Forest level, but it takes the best mechanics of the genre and presents players with a challenge with a high difficulty from beginning to end.

However, it seems to us that the best thing about the video game is the story. This is carried out by Caso, a Supreme God, creator of the Universe and all living beings, who one day decided to create Aeterna, a place that was inhabited by different races, who were divided into several nations.

But he did not count on that his creations would turn against him, which caused this deity to enrage, so he chose to cast a curse against the King of Darkness and the Queen of Light, the leaders of the revolt, at who did fight each other for all eternity.

We will take control of the King of Darkness, who bears an enormous resemblance to Alucard, the protagonist of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. To tell the truth, the character designs and certain levels are not good at all and this is perhaps the worst part of the game, but the gameplay, the difficulty, the handcrafted animation and the music are up there with the standards. best titles of this genre.

Due to the above, we advise you to buy Aetera Noctis on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, especially if you are a fan of metroidvania-type video games, as we are sure that you will not be disappointed.