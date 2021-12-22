This year was a great one for all lovers of the Metroidvania genre. There was a good helping of titles and they were all pretty good games overall. From the release of a new METROID, the father of the genre, to other titles with a rather lower profile but which were very pleasant surprises, such as ENDER LILIES: QUIETUS OF THE KNIGHTS, BATBARIAN: TESTAMENT OF THE PRIMORDIALS, ASTALON: TEARS OF THE EARTH . And not to mention the wonderful CASTLEVANIA ADVANCE COLLECTION pack.

Now comes AETERNA NOCTIS, a Spanish title promoted by the Playstation Talents initiative, and the first game from Aeternum Game Studios. We’ll see if he has what it takes to make it to the list of the best of the genre this year.

AETERNA NOCTIS is available for Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

FIRE AT NIGHT, SNOW AT DAY

In the beginning of time, only Chaos existed, floating around the infinite universe. Aware of his own magnificence, multiple universes were born out of Chaos and all of them were covered with life. Proud of his creation, Chaos gave beings free will. Time passed, and the tranquility and happiness that existed in the beginning began to crumble. The beings began to fight among themselves, hungry for power, and two factions formed: Light and Dark. Disappointed in them, Chaos punished its leaders with the gift of immortality, and condemned them to fight each other for all eternity. But in addition, during each confrontation, he would only win once each, alternating a cycle of reign for each faction, through the centuries and centuries and until the end of time, if that moment ever came.

A new cycle has just begun, with the victory of the Queen of Light over the King of Darkness. After the battle, the King loses all his powers and returns to mortality. His mission, now, is to once again reach the Queen and end her, so that darkness reigns again. And, if possible, forever.

There is no mercy for the weak

AETERNA NOCTIS is a Metroidvania that, at first glance (and second as well) is a kind of mix between CASTLEVANIA: SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT Y HOLLOW KNIGHT. From the first, it takes the general aesthetics of the main characters, some settings and enemies; While the second not only uses inspiration for other scenarios and bosses, but also for some movements and playable aspects. During a tour that covers 16 very different zones, both visually and in their difficulties, we will take control of the King of Darkness, who despite being without powers or immortality is still as superb and “royalty” as ever. As we move forward, and how could it be otherwise, we will gradually recover the skills and forces of the monarch, which will not only make us stronger when facing enemies, but also these skills are necessary to get to places of the mapping that in principle are unreachable.

But lo and behold, the game is not easy. It has a very high difficulty curve, and from minute one the enemies will hit us very hard and the scenarios will put great resistance to our advance. Luckily the controls are responsive and the necessary tools for advancement are provided correctly, but sometimes the game feels too vicious and the developers wanted us to suffer a bit while playing. It does not feel unfair and luckily the checkpoints are close to each other and there are many distributed in each level, but if there are parts that we are going to have to repeat dozens of times and more than once we are going to say “was it necessary that this Is it so difficult? ”, especially when the whole load is thrown at us as soon as we start playing and we never have the feeling that one sector is easier than another, but that suffering is constant no matter where we are. I repeat, it does not get to be unfair, but it is a question that it seems a game made for quite skilled players and it does not seem to give us time to get used to it and feel safe at any point in its journey.

The title has many menus, which show us both the mapping, the active missions (which are divided with a color code that differentiates between main, secondary and finished), the equipment we carry (we can put different gems on our armor that give us permanent stat increases) and the abilities that we have active. These abilities are obtained by exchanging points that we obtain when completing a level of experience and they can also be reset on any throne (which function as save points and fast travel points) and redistribute them as we consider most convenient.

Despite so much information, which at first may seem excessive and confusing, we soon realize that these menus are arranged in a very satisfactory way and even more so the color code that it uses allows an even better visualization of everything.

The maps, however, will not be fully revealed to us when we go through a sector, but we will only be able to visualize them correctly when we find one of the NPCs that sell us items inside the dungeons, which can not only provide us with a cartographic drawing of the area. , but also items that increase our life, skill points or markers for us to use at ease in these maps

Of course, like all Metroidvania worth its salt, you can’t miss the fights with huge and difficult bosses. AETERNA NOCTIS It offers us several epic battles, where more than strength, cunning, intelligence, timing and our ability to learn to dodge everything thrown at us will always prevail and hit when the slightest opportunity presents itself.

HANDMADE, WELL CRAFTED

In AETERNA it was decided to use an art-style that, although not so uncommon, makes the games look really good. All characters and enemies were designed by hand, which gives the animations great fluidity and makes them very pleasing to the eye. All settings look bright and full of life, with vivid colors, glitters and sparkles filling the screen, even in the darkest corners of the dungeons. We go through different scenarios and they all have a well-differentiated aesthetic, from castle interiors to forests or underground caverns, and not only the setting changes but also the enemies that inhabit each sector, so in this sense there is guaranteed variety.

Soundly, the game works well, the variety of melodies and sound effects is the classic of this type of title, which meets without surprise. The most prominent aspect in the sound department is that all the characters speak in a dialect invented specifically for the game, which sounds quite strange and at times even funny.

YES, JOIN THE LIST

Taking a general balance, and taking into account that it is the first game of the Spanish from Aeternum Game Studios, AETERNA NOCTIS ends up having more positives than negatives. Graphically a very good job was done and on a general technical level the game is very good. The story is an interesting twist on the “Day-Night” concept, which has been repeated endlessly since the beginning of time. Playable it can be quite hard and punishing for unskilled or patient players, but if you do not belong to any of those groups, little by little you will be able to advance and enjoy the story of the game, which is very well told. AETERNA NOCTIS ends, for me, included in the list of the best that came out this year within the Metroidvania, and closes a great year for lovers of the genre.

