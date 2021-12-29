Aeterna Noctis has been a great surprise during these final bars of 2021. A metroidvania with a totally 2D art style that lets us explore a total of 16 areas in the purest Hollow Knight or Metroid Dread style. It also seems that it is the year of the Spanish metroidvanias, since not only has it been Mercury Steam with its Metroid, but we also have Aeternum Game Studios with this Aeterna Noctis, something that had never been seen before. For more surprises, it has been Aeterna Noctis Collector’s Edition Announced, Coming Spring 2022.

The person in charge of publishing the ad has been the official title account, who in a tweet has shown what will be the collector’s edition of the game, which will bring an art book, a metal box, the soundtrack on three discs and many more surprises. In the tweet you can also see several images of the edition, which seems to be very, very complete.

📢 #AeternaNoctis Collector’s Edition will come to Europe in spring 2022! Its name is Caos Edition, and it will include two exclusive 😈 Steelbooks, an 🎨 Art Book, the 🎵 OST on three discs, and more surprises… Thanks a lot to @SelectaPlay for making this possible 👾 pic.twitter.com/wzC5wjEjz8 – Aeterna Noctis 👑 AVAILABLE NOW 🎮 (@aeternathegame) December 28, 2021

This is great news for the title, as this means that it will be able to reach more users, and also offer a complete edition. This means that the title has worked quite well, and that the studio has dared to step forward and release it in physical format, something that we should all be happy about. The “Chaos Edition” will hit stores in spring 2022, still without a specific date.