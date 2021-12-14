A couple of months ago we gave you some details of what was going to bring us with Aeterna Noctis, debut title from the Spanish studio Aeternum Game Studios, a new indie proposal that joins the metroidvania genre with certain touches that make it stand out from the rest of the games of the same style, but what are they?

An eternal cycle between day and night

We start with its plot, a well structured story and that is presented little by little to the player through cinematics and written fragments scattered throughout the scenarios: Chaos, the creator of everything, decided to create the world of Aeterna and together with him, The day and the night so that the inhabitants of this could live in perfect harmony and balance. Far from reality, the kings of light and darkness, moved by greed, decided to confront each other and leave the world in the middle of a maelstrom about to end everything, therefore, Chaos decided to curse these two kings with eternal life and revive for millennia the same cycle: face each other to the death for the reign of Aeterna and that the fallen, lacking their powers, fight to recover them by getting the seven fragments of the Altar of the kings, return to the highest of the heavens and demand his throne again.

But will this last forever? Will they both reveal themselves to Chaos or perhaps they will get rid of that crude curse? To know it you will have to play it, obviously.

A consistent but renewed gameplay

We already have a story with a hook and with a certain prominence that rarely stands out so much in the platform genre, now we need to know what its gameplay is like and that is that, far from being repetitive and ‘tiring’, Aeterna Noctis surprises us -without leaving behind the classic metroidvania formula-, with a progressive game mode, with skills and weapons that are unlocked as we open the doors of the pillars of the Altar of the Kings and that come as pearls as we advance in each area, either a double jump to reach certain platforms, teleportation to evade obstacles, avoid enemies or attack them by surprise and even suck part of their blood to recover our life with the ax.

Everything plays its role and adapts to our style of play, Whether we want to go with everything, risking as much as possible, exploring every corner and killing every living -or non-living- creature, or little by little always thinking about the next step we are going to take. In this sense the title is quite customizable and more if we take into account the skill tree, with which to improve or enhance the attacks that we like the most and use as well as the gem equipment, to increase our statistics such as the critical percentage, health or additions and improvements for our main skills. Each experience for the player will be unique if they play with these two options.

Regarding its difficulty, if it is true that It is not intended for beginners to the worldDespite the fact that it has good tutorials and that the mechanics are quite similar to the rest of the platforms we know, sometimes just getting to X zone is already a challenge, something that does not happen so much in front of enemies. But this is not necessarily negative, on the contrary, if we put dedication, achieving fluidity in the movements will be a fact, regardless of the experience in platform games that we have. Everything consists of repeating and repeating, that is why, consciously, the study has implemented numerous save points in each area so that when we die we can reappear almost next to where we failed.

Variopinto, like the most

Aesthetics for its part is a whole fantasyFrom the first minute it already surprises us with its introduction worthy of a great anime and as we move forward we can enjoy varied scenarios full of life, worked effects that do not leave anyone indifferent and very original enemies. Aeterna Noctis It shows that he has been a very pampered and well cared ‘son’, of whom they have not missed a single detail and that he has a lot of work behind him, so much so that even the characters speak in an unknown language created especially for the game.

All of this is perfectly complemented by its soundtrack, -aspect that we could not say goodbye without talking about him-, and is that Juan Ignacio Teruel Torres, artist in charge of each musical work that accompanies the game, delights us with classic pieces that for a moment make us feel as if we were inside any game delivery like Kingdom hearts and make it feel like a glove Aeterna Noctis both for its style and its theme.

Conclusions analysis of Aeterna Noctis

Aeterna Noctis It is a metroidvania with a dedicated plot, a gameplay that repeats the formula but to which the studio has managed to give it a breath of fresh air with certain mechanics, ceasing to be the repetitive that other titles of the same genre can become. Your difficulty may become A challenge For both new and experienced players. Its history, its options to customize the combat, its elaborate settings and its magical soundtrack achieve a work worthy of entering the biggest and pleasant surprises that indie studios have left us.

Undoubtedly a good way to end this 2021, well Aeterna Noctis comes this next December 15.