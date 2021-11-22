One of the news that most worries everyone today is the rise in electricity rates, which have been reaching historic levels for weeks. During the summer and the months when it was not cold, it is possible to maintain consumption so as not to shoot the bill at the end of the month. However, with the arrival of winter and the need to use heating, many families see their finances seriously compromised.

Now more than ever it is important to buy energy efficient equipment. For this reason, when we talk about heating systems, energy efficiency is also key, and that is what Mitsubishi Electric has focused on in its aerothermal system: ECODAN. Their aerothermal heat pumps harness energy from outside air and, by a system of heat exchanges with the gas that the installation incorporates, which changes in pressure or state, the interior environment is heated or cooled to obtain a comfortable temperature in each season of the year. But that is not all, As the source of energy is ambient air, energy consumption is reduced by up to 60% compared to other traditional heating systems.

Keep in mind that, while other heating systems, such as gas boilers, need to obtain energy from a paid source, the aerothermal Ecodan uses 80% of the air in the street to be able to air-condition a home or premises, being a source of renewable energy and what is more important: free.

More efficient and sustainable heating

ECODAN, from Mitsubishi Electric is a heating system, air conditioning and sanitary hot water, which translated into costs, of 100% of the aerothermal energy consumed, 80% comes from outside air, so we will only have to pay for the remaining 20% ​​from electrical energy.

How does ECODAN work?

We must know that ECODAN does not require the installation of a complex system, with multiple appliances scattered throughout the house. Specifically, it only consists of a heat pump that is located outside the street, and whose objective is to capture the outside air; a compressor and a hydronic module to supply the hot water.

Both installation and maintenance is very simple: heat pump systems adapt to existing installations, requiring little space and eliminating the need for periodic maintenance.

Advantages over other heating systems

In addition to what we have previously commented on that using a free energy source greatly reduces the energy bill, there are three additional aspects that are also key.

The first is safety, since flammable materials are not used as in gas boilers, with the danger that a leak entails, both due to poisoning and fire.

Mitsubishi Electric’s aerothermal solution provides heating, air conditioning and domestic hot water in a single system.

The second aspect is its environmental impact, since the R32 refrigerant gas used by ECODAN heat pumps limits damage to the atmosphere by significantly reducing the Potential Global Warming Index. It is a sustainable and clean energy that helps reduce CO2 emissions and does not produce any waste in the environment.

The third is that by not needing gas or any other fuel installation, periodic safety inspections are not mandatory, the majority of payment, since there is no risk for the user,

In short, heating our home in winter no longer has to be a headache, speeding up the heating hours as much as possible. Aerothermal Ecodan is the solution if we want to save and also contribute to the preservation of the environment. Regarding savings, if you want to know to what extent it is profitable to use the ECODAN aerothermal system, Mitsubishi Electric has launched an online tool with which to simulate the current cost and the cost that we will have using its heat pumps. You can take a look at their website.