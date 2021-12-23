“In compliance with the provisions of the Plan documents, the Sociedad Alinfra, SC, not related to the Company, presented today a formal request before the National Banking and Securities Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange to make an offer public acquisition of shares, which will be voluntary, “he said in the document.

The OPA was approved by the airline’s board of directors as a way to give way to the current shareholders of the airline, who, given the entry of new capital as part of the restructuring of the company, will see their participation in the airline significantly reduced, even to the point where its shares are completely diluted.

The offer will be made at a price of 1 cent of the peso for each outstanding share, with a maximum of shares to be acquired of 49% of the current capital stock of the airline, but that could be of all the shares if Delta Air Lines The offer concurs, since to date the US airline has refused to participate in the OPA.

Although the shares to be offered will represent 49% of the airline’s current capital stock, once the new capital enters and the effects of Aeroméxico’s restructuring plan take effect, they will constitute less than 0.01% of the company’s future structure.

“The foregoing so that the shareholders who maintain ownership of future shares representing Aeroméxico’s capital stock, after the effective date of the plan and the consequent total dilution of the company’s current share capital, have certainty of their holding. expected shareholders under the terms of the Plan, including the group of strategic Mexican shareholders, Delta Air Lines and the rest distributed among all new investors and creditors who capitalize their new capital contributions and recognized credits in new shares representing the future capital stock of Aeroméxico ”, added the company in the document.