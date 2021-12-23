Reuters.- The shares of Aeroméxico, which since last year has been undergoing a restructuring process, jumped on Wednesday for the third day in a row helped by speculative purchases after they sank to a record low last week after announcing a public tender offer.

The papers of Grupo Aeroméxico, which operates the country’s main airline, cThey erred by 3.14 pesos, with a gain of 44.7%. During the session, they rose to 3.43 units, with a cumulative return of almost 200% in the last three days.

“It is speculation. We don’t see anything other than that, ”said Carlos Hernández, senior analyst at Masari Casa de Bolsa.

Lee: Aeroméxico creditor opposes restructuring plan

Last week, the company’s stock tumbled to a record 90 cents. after he announced that a third party would initiate procedures to carry out a takeover bid.

Despite the recent rally, which has led the stock market to interrupt its negotiations repeatedly to carry out volatility auctions, the titles have not managed to recover the levels above 4 pesos in which they were located before the announcement.

Analysts and operators agreed that attention continued to be placed on the disclosure of details about the restructuring plan and the offer to acquire the papers.

“We are seeing a situation where the stock was extremely punished,” said Gustavo Fuentes, an independent stock market analyst. “You have to know the conditions of the OPA and then wait for the behavior of the professional investor and know whether or not it is convenient to be inside.”

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico