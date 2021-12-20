Reuters.- The shares of Grupo Aeroméxico, which operates the main airline in the country, recovered part of the land transferred last week on Monday when it announced that a third party would initiate procedures to carry out a public offer for the acquisition of papers.

Aeroméxico shares, which since last year is undergoing a restructuring process, jumped 17.24% to 1.36 pesos, shortly after the opening of the day on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) this day.

On Thursday of last week, the stock suffered a loss of nearly 75% in value and hit a new all-time low of 90 cents.

The following day, the BMV had to suspend the trading of Grupo Aeroméxico’s shares for four hours, after they fell another 18%.

