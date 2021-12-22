Aeromexico says it did not misplace “Kobe” and that they even gave him Gatorade

Aeromexico rejects that it has had any responsibility in the loss of the dog named Kobe, whose story went viral this Tuesday, December 21, on social networks.

He also denies that he mistreated the animal.

In statements to The universal, the airline explained in detail what happened. Aeromexico communication managers said that the brand had nothing to do with the event.

According to Aeroméxico, the owner of the animal, named Kobe, did not carry out all the regulatory steps and protocols for traveling with pets on connecting flights.

It all arose when a woman identified as @eleneasg on the social network Twitter denounced that Aeroméxico had lost her purebred dog border collie and name Kobe.

Almost seven hours later, he said he got to know the location of the pet.

In the middle, thousands of users made the event viral with replicas of the complaint and comments, most of them accusing Aeromexico of mistreatment and neglect of pets.

The traveler was on a flight from Denver to Monterrey, with a stopover in CDMX, and the puppy was inside a cage (kennel) in the aircraft’s storage area.

“No one can tell me where Kobe is,” the passenger said on the networks in her complaint against Aeroméxico.

Aeroméxico: What happened to Kobe

According to Aeroméxico, upon making the connection with the second flight, from CDMX to Monterrey, the owner of the dog did not pick up the pet to carry out the necessary procedures, such as the presentation in Customs and the documents that confirm that the animal complies with the sanitary provisions. corresponding.

After that, he had to re-board Kobe on the flight to his final destination, according to the Aeromexico version.

The airline says that not only was it not lost, but “they even gave the puppy a Gatorade,” says El Universal.

They found Kobe! They sent me these photos of him. He is still at the CDMx international airport, he has not yet scheduled a flight to Monterrey. I don’t even want to imagine the anxiety he must be feeling right now.

Thank you all for sharing❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/5g3VccqaHm – Babe (@eleneasg) December 21, 2021

According to Aeroméxico, when passengers forget their pets or cases like this happen and the animals have to spend a night at the airport, there is a special area in the cargo hangar that is in special conditions to take care of them.

It is common for the Mexican airline to be the center of complicated experiences on social networks.

How was the case in which Aeroméxico was accused on social networks of a bad travel experience after reselling seats and leaving seven dogs without transfer that would be placed in Canadian families.