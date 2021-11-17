An Aeroméxico pilot is going viral on Twitter for his peculiar method of calming the nerves of his passengers.

But now is not the time to talk about TikTok, but about a video that is going viral on Twitter, posted by Mexican journalist Manuel López San Martín, in which he shares his experience with an Aeroméxico pilot.

According to what was written by said user, the airline pilot made the night of the passengers with his sense of humor, because after giving aviation classes, he began to give information about Formula 1 and ended up singing a lullaby for those who couldn’t calm their nerves

This happened to me on a flight yesterday from @Aeromexico (Turn it up to volume!) The pilot made us the night before take off! ? ?? ?? From aviation classes, he moved on to the results of the # F1 and then sing to us! First I got worried, then I laughed… did I end up singing with him ?? JEWEL pic.twitter.com/gRr9G149Sp – Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) November 15, 2021

And, for some people, traveling by plane can be a real torment; Fear of heights and other disasters are reason enough for fear to invade them and, when they have to make a trip, no matter how minimal, it is difficult for them to calm their anxiety.

Although the attitude of the pilot was to the liking, in this case, of the journalist Manuel López San Martín, for other users it was not a cause for laughter, but for fear.

Beyond that, which may be merely subjective, what has gone viral is the fact that, towards the end of the video, the pilot is heard singing a short piece of a lullaby, this for those passengers who do not they can fall asleep.

So far, the publication has more than 100,000 views, more than 3,000 likes and more than 600 retweets, numbers that will surely continue to increase; Among the responses of other users, there is also the airline itself:

We hope you enjoyed the entire flight. It was a pleasure to have you on board, we are waiting for you soon. – Aeromexico (@Aeromexico) November 15, 2021

Undoubtedly, these types of actions can be of great benefit to brands; showing a good sense of humor is an infallible resource to win the sympathy of users.

While it is true that some Internet users are not enjoying this video, on the other hand, a group of users applaud the attitude of the pilot, especially because, as we mentioned at the beginning, for some passengers it can be a martyrdom to take a flight.

Whether due to the fear of heights or another, the fact of traveling is, without a doubt, one of the greatest challenges and calming the nerves can be extremely complicated. In that sense, the action of the Aeromexico pilot could be of great help.

