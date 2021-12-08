Social networks have become the perfect place for users to register their complaints against the bad service that a brand is providing.

These digital platforms are preferred by people to upload videos, post images or even with the same text, draw the attention of the firm they are complaining about and generate an opinion in front of other users.

In a video that a user recently shared on his account Youtube, expressing his criticism against the service that the Mexican airline Aeromexico is providing, is the living example of the use that many people make in various social networks around the world.

In the recording that generated a large number of comments, the user identified as Jesús López Almejo, explains that the airline He “disrespects” his clients and never “apologizes” for the poor service he provides.

“They do not respect schedules, they move you out of the door, they are messy, their flights are the clearest in the national market and they oversell flights, and they never apologize, they do not repair damage. If a company does not respect us as customers, we must not consume their services ”, says the user.

It is not the first time that a user has complained about Aeromexico’s customer service and service, since the airline is receiving negative comments on a daily basis due to delays, overselling flights or even overcharging for carry-on luggage.

Complaints and more complaints against Aeromexico

The good service of the brands towards their clients must always be the best standard of that firm. But with the arrival of social networks, complaints against various brands in the world flood these platforms.

Aeromexico does not escape this wave of criticism in the 2.0 world, and if we carry out a mapping on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube or Instagram we can find people complaining about the bad service provided by the airline.

The social network where you can find the most user complaints against Aeromexico is Twitter, but this reality does not escape other airline brands where the criticisms are the same as the Mexican airline.

“@Aeromexico aeromexico is not far behind, as they resell the seats,” says user @ Jcfranco80 on Twitter.

But mainly what the majority of affected customers denounce is the lack of response from Aeromexico and not giving them solutions, leaving the experience that the brand provides to the customer very bad.

