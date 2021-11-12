In the first of seven days of the El Buen Fin 2021 offer program, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) reconciled with Aeroméxico some consumer claims to allow them to travel with hand luggage at no extra charge, even with the lowest fare. .

At the call of Profeco, the airline finally reconsidered and will now include, without extra charge, hand luggage up to 10 kg, even at its lowest rate.

With this, consumers with a ticket purchased at the basic fare will be allowed to board with a piece of luggage and the airline will shortly modify the terms of their fare on its sales web portal.

On the other hand, Profeco placed suspension stamps on the airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobús at the airports of San Luis Potosí and Puerto Vallarta for the collection of the basic fare, not including hand luggage.

The precautionary measure imposed implies the initiation of a procedure of infringement of the law, but in no way does it mean that the sale of tickets is suspended; this, so as not to affect consumers.

Profeco begins to receive complaints Good End

In general, the 38 Consumer Defense Offices (Odeco) that Profeco has in the main commercial areas of the country received only 40 complaints.

Of that total, 31 claims were reconciled, and the others are pending.

Walmart and Liverpool, with five complaints each company, were the suppliers with the highest number of complaints, followed by Sam’s Club, with four, Soriana and Volaris with three and Viva Aerobús, two.

The list of cities with the highest number of claims is headed by Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Culiacán and Chihuahua, with three each.

For not respecting the advertised price, Profeco received 9 complaints, 8 for unauthorized additional charges, 5 for breach of promotion and 4 for breach of offer.

They also received 3 complaints for not respecting the interest-free months, 2 for the delivery of damaged product, 2 for not informing terms and conditions, 2 for the refusal to cancel the purchase, one for the refusal to deliver and one for the refusal to sell products in stock.

The products with the most complaints were: clothing and shoes (6), flights / transportation (5), food and beverages (4), toys (4), cell phones / technology (3), furniture (2), household appliances (2), telephone services (2), white lines (2) and white line (2).

In addition, 2,200 consultancies were given to consumers to make their purchases.

Profeco reiterates that it remains attentive throughout the Mexican Republic in person in the most important commercial areas of the main cities with more than a thousand officials of the Attorney General’s Office, to guide and assist consumers in case of possible claims; and with vigilance also on online sales.

