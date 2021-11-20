In a press release, the union explained that the Aeromar administration presented a payment scheme to the Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board and promised to cover the outstanding balance during the months of November and December 2021 and January 2022.

“The ASPA pilots are confident that the Aeromar administration will now comply with the agreement,” the document states.

In previous weeks, Danilo Correa, CEO of Aeromar, had said that all the debts with the workers would be fulfilled, as part of a plan that seeks to triple its fleet in five years with an investment of 100 million dollars.

“The post-COVID recovery is making it possible to progressively bring in planes, one by one, that can be done with the operational cash of the business. However, we do not want to do it dropwise, but almost immediately, in one fell swoop, “Correa said in October.