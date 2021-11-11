I have a friend (who also writes for this medium) who really enjoys speedruns. See how the players look for the shortest, fastest way, use all possible techniques, take advantage of the whole environment and, why not, some glitch or bug to finish the level or the game as quickly as possible, generates a lot of pleasure. But what happens when the objective of the game is precisely to speed him up in a frenzy? AEON DRIVE gives you the answer.

AEON DRIVE is available for Playstation 4/5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

WE HAVE TO GIVE TIME TO THE TIME

The story is super simple. We put ourselves in control of Jackelyne, a special explorer who ends up with her damaged ship after trying to escape an interstellar war, and must make a forced landing on the planet of Neo Barcelona. During the crash, the cores of the ship were damaged and are about to explode, which would also mean the destruction of the small planet. Fortunately, Jackelyne is accompanied by Vera, an artificial intelligence who has the ability to bend time and space, but only for 30 seconds. And that’s the time we have to get to the end of each level and gather a little more energy so that Vera can repeat the process, until we can find all the cores, deactivate them and, if possible, repair our ship and go back to home.

RUN FORREST RUN!!

AEON DRIVE is a game that mixes action with platforming. Our heroine must reach the end of each level making her way through doors, platforms, enemies and various dangers. For this, it has a sword, which serves both to attack enemies and activate nearby switches, a dagger, which in addition to serving as a distance attack allows us to teleport to any point where we throw it and it remains nailed, a slide that to pass to through small corridors and a stomp to destroy objects or platforms that are below us. In addition, Jackelyne can hang from the walls and jump to other points once supported by one of them.

But the most important concept in the game is time. As I mentioned earlier, we have only 30 seconds (yes, THIRTY SECONDS) to get to the end of each level. The idea is to make our way as quickly and cleanly as possible, since although the time is extremely low, the levels are designed so that said amount of seconds is enough to achieve the objective. Each of them has several paths and possibilities, so there is no single route to reach the end. The ideal is to try in principle to see the route variants that are offered to us, choose the one that seems to cost us the least and practice it many (MANY) times until exceeding the level. Precisely the repetition, dying and retrying many times and lowering the times as much as possible is the intention of the developers when presenting their frantic game.

And be warned: until we understand the mechanics of the game and learn to use them correctly, AEON DRIVE it is highly frustrating and unenjoyable. But once we get hold of its hand, it becomes tremendously addictive and we can even become so masters of its gameplay that the levels can literally last 10 seconds. Yes, that’s how fast everything is.

TIC TOC, TIC TOC, TIC TOC, BOOM!

Although, as I said, the idea is that we go through each of the 100 levels as quickly as possible and competition is encouraged by showing us a world ranking of players and we are placed in it according to the time taken (and it remains number one of the world in a couple of levels, ahem, ahem), the exploration of the most remote areas of each level is also rewarded, which although they involve the loss of valuable seconds, is the only way to get to the different types of collectibles, to those who like to complete the games 100%.

Diamonds, hot dogs or cubes, all provide different bonuses if we manage to get them all, such as access to secret documents that deepen the history of the game. Other items of utmost importance in the levels are the energy capsules distributed in a large quantity in each route, which as we go together they will fill a bar at the top of the screen that once it is complete will allow us to make use of a button that will add 5 seconds to the time limit. It sounds like nothing, but more than once it will save us from failing a level for a couple of seconds.

Obviously, within the competitiveness of the game, the non-use of this aid is encouraged, since it is a reality that the levels are designed so perfectly that 30 seconds are enough to finish them. As long as we don’t make the slightest mistake, of course.

FURIOUS PIXEL ART

How it looks in the pictures, AEON DRIVE It is completely done in pixel art, which immediately takes us back to the era of 8 and 16-bit games, where the extremely high difficulty was also the order of the day. At times it made me feel like I was playing the old titles of NINJA GAIDEN, full of action, jumps and platforms, and where the slightest mistake meant death. AEON DRIVE It is a difficult game, very difficult in fact, but the investment of time and effort is worth it because it helps us to realize that this difficulty well above average is not unfair, but actually the game is very well designed, he answers. good and that things flow naturally once the mechanics are mastered.

And here comes a little confession: when I was offered the possibility to analyze AEON DRIVEI watched a couple of gameplay videos and said to myself “Nope, this is not for me.” The level of synchronization and perfection required to overcome the levels seemed like something from another planet, one of those professional gameplay where each movement is so tight and in time that it feels “unattainable” for mere mortals.

But hey, my pride doesn’t let me refuse any challenge. I died a thousand times from the start and was about to stop playing after a short while. It seemed all nonsense to me. But I’m also stubborn and hard-headed, so I kept trying and perfecting myself (which really didn’t take me more than a day) and by the end I practically realized that the game had made me acquire such skill that I performed the sequences of necessary movements without thinking, it was practically a muscle memory that had generated me, and I was able to finish the 100 levels that compose it without problems. Amazing.

EVERY EFFORT HAS ITS REWARDS

So, from the above, I consider that AEON DRIVE It is a great game, super addictive, well structured and with a perfectly adjusted difficulty curve. But, as I also said, it requires dedication. None of this is noticeable in the first hours of play, quite the opposite. It’s all harsh, hateful, and unfair. That is why it is not a game for everyone. It is not necessary to be a professional, not even very skilled. The only thing that the title asks us to begin to reveal its virtues is dedication, effort, patience and perseverance. The initial frustration will be high, but once that threshold is crossed, everything becomes a challenge that is worth it.

The game also has an offline competitive mode, where up to 4 players (selecting variations in the protagonist’s color) can compete on the same level to see who reaches the finish line faster.

If something needs to be criticized, it is that in order to learn quickly to play it and beat the times, it does not feel that the game really has a story, the character never acquires new skills or movements and the playable differences between the 10 worlds they are really minimal.

