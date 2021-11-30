The genre of visual novels is gradually gaining followers in the West, although without the enormous pull they have in Japan. However, there was a game that enjoyed a few excellent reviews that served to break down another barrier.

We’re referring to Vanillaware’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, the same study of visually stunning works like Dragon’s Crown and Odin Sphere. Record change crashed at first (except in the graphic section, 100% Vanillaware), by setting aside the action to focus on narrative. In fact, he was nominated in that category at the past Game Awards, where he won The Last of Us: Part II.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim It was one of the exclusives that PS4 had that year, seeing now how Atlus has just made it official that it will be released soon on Nintendo Switch. Specifically, the April 12, 2022 and with a trailer on these lines.

We are, therefore, before a unchanged conversion, something that matters little knowing the problems of stock that he had at the time this visual novel with thirteen intertwined stories. Yes, hence the 13th of the title. Essential if you are into this kind of adventure. And if not, also. Give it a try and you will see how your vision of the genre changes. Especially if you are passionate about Japanese Kaiju, that also influences the evaluation. What is undeniable is that it was the biggest cap of the year.