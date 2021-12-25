NORAD tracks Santa Claus
Start: 25 Dec 2021 00:03 GMT
End: 25 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
VIRTUAL – North American Aerospace Defense Command website features “updates” on Santa’s travels around the world. Tradition began in 1955 when a child phoned the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center asking for Santa Claus.
