On Sunday November 14 are the midterm elections in Argentina. In this context, a candidate for senator of Juntos por el Cambio (the party of former president Mauricio Macri), Griselda Galleguillos, stars in a campaign advertisement characterized as the Netflix series: El Juego del Calamar.

In the spot, the candidate for the Argentine Congress asks to “eliminate” the supporters of the current government of President Alberto Fernández.

He talks about going to that extreme “if you don’t want them to keep stealing from you”. He also mentions the “empty refrigerator” in reference to the problems of Argentines to buy food due to the fall in wages and the increase in prices, all to the rhythm of cumbia and rap.

In the advertising based on the Squid Game, which went viral on social networks and has caused much controversy, the current councilor for the same party in the Salta town of Rosario de Lerma, is shown dressed as the doll of the hit South Korean series broadcast by the most popular streaming service.

“Eliminate them” is the argument-word that the candidate uses in her advertising to convince potential voters.

“If you don’t want to keep having the refrigerator empty, delete them; If you don’t want to leave the country because you don’t have a job, eliminate them; If you don’t want them to keep stealing from you, eliminate them ”, Galleguillos sings over and over again, with the bases of the music of the Squid Game.

In the reprehensible spot, the candidate refers to the first game that appears in the series, where the participants must stop at the end of each section of the song and if they do not, they are eliminated with a shot.

The candidate is part of the space led by the leader of Together for Change Alfredo Olmedo, a controversial deputy who has also starred in political scandals, such as the raffle for women’s underwear and alcoholic beverages to attract voters.

Second season of “The Squid Game”

The creator of the popular Netflix series, writer and director Hwang Dong hyuk, confirmed on November 9 in a note with the Associated Press that there will be a new season.

Hwang had said before that there was the possibility that the series about indebted people competing for money in a deadly contest could return, but he had not ensured it.

The director also explained that the saga is still in the “planning process” and that it could be a spin off.

The Squid Game has already been watched by 140 million families around the world and has become the most important TV series in Netflix history.

The company projects that the program will generate about 890 million dollars.