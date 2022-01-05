Advertising hacks have always existed and it is not new that videos are revealed about how agencies make those photographic and video advertisements where brands seek to remain in the memory of their audience and, with perfect aesthetics, encourage the purchase of their products.

And although there are already hundreds of clips on these tricks, It never ceases to amaze the creativity with which advertisements are retouched, especially when it comes to foods that generate visual attraction with elements that are not always real.

This, since it is well known that food enters through the eyes, so the efforts of companies are focused on making their edibles more palatable and, even, there is a profession for these practices called “food stylist”; They hire a person in charge of making each of the elements look good and brands invest a lot of money in this type of marketing strategy that little by little has been exhibited with the growth of social networks.

So for some, seeing juicy red meat, fluffy waffles or a perfect cup of coffee in an audiovisual commercial is no longer a guarantee of purchase when the true appearance of the product is known.

Misleading Advertising or Marketing Strategy? The influencer Marii Centeno put the creativity of brands in the eyes of Internet users, but she would not imagine that her reaction to a video about the process of an advertisement would generate a furor among millennials and centennials and, even, put into question the effectiveness and legality of its methods. In the little clip posted on TikTok the young influencer can be seen watching a video titled “how the food industry falsifies its advertisements.” Read: With these actions, Toyota Argentina is committed to the environment

“He is putting a glass in the soup, for what? The soup goes inside the cup! … Ah, it is empty, no mames, no wonder the soups on the menu look so delicious“Says Centeno as they show how to make a plate look fuller, neater and even make its additives seem to float. “What’s that? Paperboard? Waffles and cardboard? Ah, so that it looks fuller, no, no, at least there you can eat the … Ah no, that is motor oil! Motor oil!“, The woman is surprised to see the hack where they make it appear that the automotive lubricant is honey on hot cakes. “Dishwashing soap and… Don’t suck! Don’t suck! I will never believe the publicity again. That is misleading advertising. I buy myself that and that is not like that and I sue you. I demand you!Marii yells on her broadcast as she sees the oldest trick of all, a frothy beer still minutes after being served. “Shaving cream, so what?… I sue you! I demand you! I want what I buy to look like this (as in the ad) “, says the tiktoker to end her video, with the latest trick on display, where they make a slice of pie with” whipped cream “on top look more appetizing.

These were just some of the reactions of his followers, who in addition to applauding his funny reaction, some made the purpose of identifying the tricks of the brands when buying a product.

“It already occurred to me that every time I don’t see my food as in the magazine … I: ‘I command you'”. “That pod is not like that and I demand you – phrases of my 2022”. “To make advertisements for alcoholic beverages a special glass is used to produce foam, in some there is.” “Your reactions make you laugh hahahaha.” “Now I understand a lot of things”. “No good, we started laughing 100%. Misleading advertising.”

