The advertising and furniture that the company Medios de Publicidad installed on Line 7 of the Metrobús that runs along Paseo de la Reforma is irregular.

This was concluded by the Sixth Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of Circuit 1.

Media de Publicidad is a Mexican subsidiary of the French company JCDecaux.

The irregular placement of advertising is manifested, in accordance with the resolution, in 56 stations and three terminals of that metro line.

From now on, the General Directorate of the Decentralized Public Organism Metrobús of the Government Public Administration is obliged to initiate a procedure to revoke the permission for the installation of advertising to the company, something that is contemplated in the contract, publishes Excelsior.

The ruling says that the installation was done outside the law, as had been dictated at the beginning of this year by the CDMX Administrative Court of Justice. The Fifth Ordinary Chamber of the court had issued resolution TJ-V-116815 which said, among other things, that the size of the advertisements had been increased.

The cost of uninstalling the advertising will be borne, according to the ruling, by Medios de Publicidad, a company that has the concession of the exploitation, commercialization, installation and exhibition of the spaces in the 56 stations and three terminals of the La Villa- section. Reform-Fuente de Petróleos of Line 7, in addition to the 68 stations of the second phase corresponding to the Auditorio-Plaza Samara section.

The court denied Medios de Publicidad a request for direct protection and confirmed that the company “altered the design authorized” by the Mixed Commission of Urban Furniture of CDMX.

The ruling says that the company “made physical variations” in the furniture for which it had been authorized and did not obtain the necessary authorization from the National Institute of Anthropology and History. In short, the advertisements commercially exploited by the company were installed contrary to what is authorized on that city road.

It must be remembered that stations located in sectors declared as Zone of Historical Monuments or close to buildings or historical monuments must have the authorization of the Institute of Anthropology and History, as determined by the Federal Law of Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones.

All this has not been fulfilled by the publicity or by the furniture installed by the JCDecaux subsidiary.