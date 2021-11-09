A terrible advertising strategy has ensured that the Mayans prepared cochinita pibil and the audacious assertion has generated serious criticism in social networks, for including pigs as part of the animals that were used in its preparation at that time.

The negative social conversation that this statement has generated highlights the importance of building well-informed messages and not only that, making the correct decisions about the message that you want to communicate, based on methods that achieve the objectives you want to work on and Most importantly, get the campaign to generate empathy and positive reactions, instead of becoming a brand mistake.

Creativity designed to innovate

Working on creative ideas has become a very important task for brands when building their advertising messages and when it comes to the federal government, these messages can go from tremendously creative activations like a cloud that precipitates tequila in an Expo or a bad campaign. in networks, where he assures that the Mayans prepared cochinita pibil with pigs and ingredients brought by the conquerors.

Inconsistency has become the Achilles heel of this campaign that, without any rigor in its context, has generated all kinds of criticism on social networks.

The sayings have put the federal government’s brand in check and among those who have launched into criticizing the campaign, some regret that this assertion did not include ingredients such as onion, cinnamon, pepper, orange, cumin, oregano, vinegar, radishes, garlic and bananas, did not exist at that time in the country among the Mayan communities.

According to Agriculture these were the Mayans who made cochinita pibil with wild boar…. pic.twitter.com/qgkhFe0IAW – Dr. Juan Francisco (@DrJuanFMC) November 8, 2021

Ah chigná, and how they made it to prepare cochinita pibil in Pre-Hispanic times if the pigs arrived after the conquest, in addition the name “Faithful Dead” is entirely Catholic

@tweet_stamp stamp please by tarugos 🙂🌸 – Greñalda  (@la_grenitas) November 8, 2021

