The issue of advertising and marketing is in all its fury due to the amount of advances that have been made in the field of technology, making even doctors, hospitals and private practices are forced to incorporate plans and campaigns of this type in their day to day and in their monthly budget, since virtual platforms generate more voice to voice than comments between friends.

There is no doubt that these advertising and marketing plans must be focused on patients, on offering quality, concise and easy-to-understand information, on attracting new clients, on continuing to grow the business, on promoting effective medical care, on the less time possible and above all with the least amount of investment required.

Digital platforms offer endless benefits, but it is necessary to focus energy on generating good strategies to maintain a balance between organic content and the use of tools that facilitate the process. These tools will create much more visibility of your business to potential customers, but it will require an investment and a little knowledge to make it work, that is why it is recommended to read and study the subject before launching to pay on digital platforms or hire a medical marketing agency that is in charge of promoting the business while the health personnel are in charge of offering the best of services.

Here are some strategies that you can use as advertising and marketing to attract more patients:

Check your landing page, In other words, constantly verify that your website is active, attractive and with content of interest, since this is the portal to convert visitors into potential customers. You must make sure that everything is in perfect condition, since you have only a few seconds to captivate the visitor, generate interest, and offer them the opportunity to contact for more information.

In addition to this, you must optimize the website and social networks, since in this way you will guarantee that the people who are looking for the service that you offer, find you. This optimization is carried out through SEO strategies, that is, through keywords to attract the right patients. As a health professional you must speak the language of your clients to ensure that they reach your website or social network. Through these strategies you will generate confidence in the people who read you, generating bonds of friendship and ties between the doctor and the patient, thus spreading the word and obtaining more patients.

Finally you can use the comments and testimonials as learning tools, since in this way you will obtain honest information from patients, if it is positive you will continue to grow and do things in the best way, but if you have negative reviews, it will be used for constant improvement, to change what’s not working and make it work