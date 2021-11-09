The Good End 2021 To be held from Wednesday 10 to Tuesday 16 November, it is a commercial event organized by the private sector and the authorities. Through advertising campaigns, companies try to promote economic recovery; However, little is said about the consumer benefits, since the reactivation goes towards the merchants, the banks and the country.

Today during a morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) called on Mexicans not to make superfluous purchases within the framework of the 2021 Good End season.

“Buy what is needed and can be paid for,” said AMLO.

Profeco recommendations for consumers to enjoy the benefits of Good End

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), during its work, invited businesses to have a clear trade without deception, and also promoted electronic commerce in this new edition of Buen Fin.

To avoid controversies and consumer complaints, Profeco recommends avoiding impulse buying or adding things you had in mind; analyze promotions and compare; When making a virtual purchase, monitor whether it meets the requirements established by the Law.

In order to have a responsible consumption, it is necessary to prepare a budget appropriate to the possibilities, that is, to define what is needed and what is desired; From the list, compare prices, promotions and evaluate which are the purchase methods that are best for you, yes buy in months, pay in cash, pay with credit and cash, to avoid debt.

The administration of finances is essential to enter this season of high consumption, therefore, we must not forget to demand the payment receipt that covers the purchases and keep it in case of a claim, the guarantee policies must be delivered in writing and with A validity of 90 days and must include: scope, conditions, mechanisms to make it effective, address for claims and service workshops.

Are consumers at a disadvantage?

According to Tec-Check, there is a structural disadvantage that consumers have during the Good End is the lack of information and transparent advertising, so that those interested can make good purchasing decisions.

Yes OK The Who’s Who of Prices (QQP) from Profeco, it is a great comparative tool, Tec-Check criticizes that it does not include prices of the ecommerce, nor of small and medium stores (MiPyMEs). This makes the tool focus on large departmental and self-service companies and does not give the smaller businesses entry to the competition.

Likewise, the organization ensures that there is a lot of influence from the recommendations of digital creators and agencies of marketing, so you have to monitor misleading advertising and sales.

Regarding misleading advertising, Profeco recommended to suppliers that their promotions be clear and that they have the product in stock in order to respond to the offer.

In order to fulfill its objective, the Attorney General’s Office will deploy a thousand public servants to attend, in the most important points of sale in the country, complaints and claims from consumers, who, also, may go to file a complaint in the Consumer Defense Offices (Odeco).

Consumer benefits

In the text “Online price tracking before and during the Good End: Discounts or inflated prices?”, Carried out by Tec-Check in 2018, he envisions that there were genuine discounts for Mexican consumers, but the magnitude of the discounts is lower with the discounts that stores and government institutions proclaim to us when promoting the Good End.

In that year, of the 1,226 products analyzed, 25.37 percent had an authentic discount during the commercial event. 13.13 percent of the products had a reduction in their best price of more than 10 percent and only 1.55 percent had a reduction of more than 30 percent.

According to various studies, it is not clear that the outcome of the event benefits the consumer, since it depends on spending patterns and long-term indebtedness, says Raymundo M. Campos and Eduardo Medina in the study “Do prices really fall during the Good The end?”

If we focus on the superficial benefits to the consumer: they will be able to obtain extra discounts when acquiring air tickets or tourist packages, several hotels offer promotions, offers and discounts, shipments of purchases are free, online purchases are made under security standards , the guarantees can be extended for up to 2 years, some educational institutions offer additional discounts and a variety of payment options are offered.

