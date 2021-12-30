Another thing to keep in mind is the firmware date of that router. The way to check it is to enter the router through the web by entering our username and password, and then go to the corresponding section to update. This would be an example of the router that I am connected to now:

As for updating an official firmware on the router, it is usually done in two different ways:

As you can see, in this case it has an official firmware on the router and it has been updated recently. This means that the router is not outdated in terms of security because it has been recently updated. Also, this model belongs to the class of routers that is capable of downloading firmware by itself. In this case it would be by clicking on «Find a new FRITZ! OS«. As each manufacturer is different, here you have explained how to update the firmware of your router.

Advantages and disadvantages of the official firmware

There are some routers that allow us to install third-party firmwares such as DD-WRT, OpenWRT and even firmwares based on the official one but with incorporated improvements such as Asuswrt Merlin. Of course, we cannot forget one of the most popular firmwares such as Tomato.

Advantages

The official firmware We could define it as the firmware provided by the manufacturer itself. In this regard, it should be noted that not all are the same since some brands such as ASUS, AVM with its FRITZ! OS firmware and NETGEAR offer us more functionalities.

As for the advantages that it can provide us, they are the following:

The most modern ones offer us support for WPA2 / WPA3-Personal and also WPA3-Personal.

They support QoS to prioritize the type of network traffic, this can be essential to avoid that one client or several customers monopolize all the bandwidth.

They allow you to create a VPN, FTP, Samba or print server.

Schedule Wi-Fi on and off.

In addition, as we have already mentioned before, behind this firmware is the manufacturer itself. This means that it will not be manipulated by a third party for malicious purposes. Here you have the characteristics of the most complete official firmwares.

Drawbacks

In this case, it will depend a lot on the manufacturer of the router. For example, the ones we discussed earlier tend to respond well to unforeseen incidents and regularly update the firmwares on their network equipment. The problems of having an official firmware usually come when we run out of support. As time goes by, security vulnerabilities appear that must be corrected, but if the manufacturer has stopped supporting the router, then we will have a serious problem. We can say that they have become obsolete and we have a better chance that a cybercriminal can penetrate our network.

When a router is left without support from the manufacturer it is something quite serious, because new vulnerabilities and performance improvements will never reach our team. For this reason we should choose a manufacturer that releases firmware updates for their equipment continuously.

A typical case of inconvenience in the official firmware of an operator’s router is that they do not always update often, and they do not usually put a place to download their firmwares. Also a danger that we can have with an official firmware that if it is the type that we have to update ourselves and we do not do, we will also be compromising our security.

Finally, it should also be noted that sometimes for certain models there are unofficial firmwares that have more functionalities such as OpenWRT, DD-WRT and Tomato. In addition, they could even be newer and also gain some more performance. Thanks to these third-party firmwares, what we can do is give our router a second life by installing an updated firmware.