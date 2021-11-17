With this, a feeling of evolution is achieved much higher than what we see in the iPhone, where the classic notch has been present for a long time and takes us to the year 2015 on Android. The differences in the design of brands such as Samsung, OPPO or Xiaomi among others offer us the ability to set style and not carry a smartphone identical to other people’s.

Personalization

Since its origins, the Android system has been known for its enormous customization capabilities as it is based on Linux. If you like to modify your mobile to the core, you will find more problems and limitations in the iPhone. iOS is a more closed operating system and it costs much more to modify it. The network is flooded with third-party apps and software created to modify the original parameters. Even the layers of personalization add extras to give each phone a totally distinctive look.

State of the art technology

There is no doubt that the fierce competition in Google’s operating system causes manufacturers to jump into the pool with technologies that can sometimes come to nothing. Despite this, many of these changes are here to stay and convince us with outstanding results. With aspects as key as the design that we have mentioned before, but also by offering us folding screens with more possibilities, more and better battery relying on faster charging, lenses with more megapixels and other capacities that iPhone users envy although they do not always admit it.

Variety

In the Android telephony market we have many brands and models to choose from. Meanwhile at Apple we can only decide on a single model. Here we find a clear advantage not only thinking about the design, but also about the variety to find exactly the mobile with the battery, screen and camera we need.

Price quality

Brands such as Xiaomi or Realme have made the desired value for money fashionable, allowing that today on Android we find options in all brands that seek to give the best without the user paying extra money. A very different mentality from the one we find around the iPhone, although they have also tried to imitate it with the iPhone SE.

The best of Apple

Although on the other hand we find very important points where iOS 15 has proven to go over Android smartphones. In the same way that there are aspects in which the Apple brand encompasses they make a difference and no competing smartphone, no matter how much they try to copy it, they succeed.

software

In the landscape that encompasses iOS, the great advantage of many options is their simplicity. Going from one Android to another can involve changes due to the layers of the different manufacturers, but changing the iPhone means continuing to move like a fish in water since everything is very intuitive. Many users who go from Android to iPhone have that feeling that everything is more practical and does not entail problems, something that happens the other way around.

Upgrades

Although Android is trying to fight against fragmentation, those who do it best are Apple’s iPhone. If you have a terminal on the block that is 3, 4 or more years old, you can continue to enjoy the latest version of the operating system. This is one of the enormous advantages over Android, where it is rare for the manufacturer to update the Android version beyond two years.

Less virus

We are never free from threats or scams, but it is true that Google’s operating system is a minefield, especially when leaving the Play Store. However, in iOS being a closed and more limited system, it is more complicated for there to be threats, in addition Apple itself is in charge of protecting all models without other intermediaries delaying solutions that need speed so as not to compromise data .

Ecosystem

The firms try to allow the maximum compatibility and facilities in the Android world between gadgets, but no integration comes to be like that of the iPhone. Apple has managed to create an ecosystem over the years where the iPhone, the Mac and the Apple Watch are like brothers that offer a perfect timing. The disadvantage is that to experience it we will have, in addition to having the iPhone, to complete this kit of Apple products with the price that that entails.

Value

Time does not affect the iPhone software and its value is not affected by a long time that passes, having an iPhone in our pocket is a safe option whether we want to sell it in the future to renew it, or if we only want to keep it as an object collector’s item. This on Android is unimaginable, because after years of updates the price plummets.

What is better?

There is no simple answer that allows us to know for sure which option we have to choose, since these aspects are often contraindicated. Without a doubt, the price is a differential factor and we will therefore have to choose if we want, prefer or can more easily afford to buy a terminal that lasts longer or we prefer to choose to renew it in a shorter period of time.

In addition, the experience of each one plays a determining factor, since if we have been on Android all our lives, we it will be very easy to switch to iOS, even move the gadgets that we have, but not vice versa. This is an important leap from which we may never go back, but there are also cases of users who have tired of carrying a terminal the same as the rest of the agent, not having advantageous options such as a large fast charge or doing tricks with the personalization.