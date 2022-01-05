First of all, you should know that to pawn your belongings you must go to authorized establishments, to avoid fraud or abusive charges.

Advantages and disadvantages of pawning your belongings

The pawns are also known as collateralized loans and, according to Condusef, in its magazine of January 2022, these are its main advantages:

You can acquire a cash loan without requirements such as credit history

You can pawn almost anything: video games, jewelry, appliances, cameras, tools

If you pay on time, you can get your pledged items back

Some pawn shops give you a guarantee contract

Disadvantages:

The amount of the credit depends on the valuation of the pawned items and is usually well below their market value

You can lose your belongings if you don’t pay on time

If you do not budget correctly, it can contribute to increasing your debts and further deteriorating your financial situation.

There is a risk of reaching a fraudulent pawn shop

How to verify that it is a licensed pawn shop

Make sure it is a legal and authorized place. To do this, enter the Public Registry of Pawnbrokers on the Profeco page: https://rpce.profeco.gob.mx

In addition, according to the Condusef, you can suspect if it is a fraud if you detect any of the following anomalies: