Since the beginnings of wireless connections, there has been a lot of talk about the neighbor not stealing your WiFi and ways to make sure it does not happen. What has always been said much less is sharing WiFi with your neighbor to save on Internet connection costs.

Although it is something that has also been done even at the level of neighborhood communities, the truth is that we are going through the best moment on a technical level to do something like this, both because of the possible power of the routers and because of solutions such as mesh or mesh WiFi networks.

I recently went to a neighbor’s house to help her with a router problem for which I was moving around her house, and I realized that my network was almost full power and with a fantastic speed. And I started to think about what sharing the WiFi to pay for a single connection would make perfect sense in a case like ours. Let’s look at the advantages and disadvantages of doing something like this.

As we said, sharing the Internet with a neighbor is not new. It is not a common practice, but there are people who have done it for a long time. For instance, a relative shared his connection with a neighbor on the bottom floor of his block, with the rudimentary method of pulling an Ethernet cable through the window.

Many people They have also shared somewhat rudimentary WiFi repeaters. Results like this may be good, but not optimal. In any case, we are at a better time than ever if you consider doing something like that.

Why? First you have to talk about connections. Since the deployment of fiber in Spain, connections have not stopped improving, and today having 1 Gbps at home can be very cheap (and even 10 Gbps). This means that connections can be divided among more people while still being more than good for practically any use.

And at that point we must add another: we have better routers than ever and, above all, the ability to better manage the range of a wireless network thanks to Mesh networks that allow the connection to reach many more points with a very good signal and without the typical problems of cheap repeaters. This, added to the fiber speeds that have been mentioned, can perfectly make it possible to share a connection between one, two and even up to three houses.

Evidently, the uses must always be taken into account. It is not the same to use a connection to occasionally check email, watch some YouTube in 1080p and play Candy Crush on your mobile than it is to need all the bandwidth of the connection in upload and download and play online and they need a ping that is not affected by anything.

The advantages of doing something like this





Before we talk about the downsides, let’s talk about the benefits.

The first is obviously economic. Share Internet with neighbors via WiFi can lead to considerable annual savings, even choosing the cheapest rates. If we go to the cheap fiber-only rates of November 2021, we see that the cheapest 600 Mbps connection is that of finetwork. If we have coverage, for 30 euros with Digi we would have 1 Gbps (or even 10 Gbps).

A year, those 30 euros for 12 months are 360 ​​euros. Divided between two neighbors who share, we have a saving of 180 euros per year, leaving at the cheapest rate. In other cases, with higher rates from large operators, we could save much more. If the connection is divided between three neighbors, then the savings would go to 240 euros per year.

Another advantage in terms of savings is energy/ ecological. The price of electricity is more expensive than ever, and if you calculate the cost of having a router always on, as many households do, you could also divide the annual money that the router takes as part of the cost between two or more people. electricity bill. Here is an asterisk, and it is that whether you want to use a more powerful router than the operator as if you use Mesh networks, there will be extra consumption in some of the houses.

Sharing the same network will also reduce interference and congestion of the chosen bands due to the current enormous number of networks that converge in the buildings. In addition, being on the same network, if we want to share large files with other people, we will also greatly speed up the sending and receiving. In addition, for example, Movistar allows you to watch football on several devices as long as they are in the same home, so it would also save a lot if we share with neighbors who want television.

The disadvantages of sharing the Internet with a neighbor via WiFi





The first disadvantage of sharing the Internet with a neighbor, family member who lives nearby or similar is clear: you lose control over your network. That is, you may reach an agreement with whoever you share to be able to access the router and its configuration, but it stops being yours and you stop being able to put the password you want, as well as being able to modify it at any time without affecting other people.

And this is important, because maybe the main router has problems in a house that is not yours and you need physical access to it to restart it. In that sense, It is also possible that the power goes out in that house and you stay without connection and without being able to do anything if there is no one in that house. That this happens is not the most likely.

Second, by sharing the Internet, we depend on the use that other people make of the network. The normal thing is that if an agreement is reached to use the same network between several houses, the typical use cases are known, but it is not unreasonable that at a given moment someone saturates the network, leaving it unusable for other people. In that sense, even using good routers, competitive online gaming could suffer in terms of latency. In general, the more devices connected to the same network, the more problems will be experienced.

Another problem is that of privacy. There are ways to have separate networks starting from the same common network, from simple guest networks to other more complex formulas. However, if everything remains by default, we can access files publicly shared by other teams, make requests to obtain files, and the most basic thing: see all the devices available to the person with whom we share and vice versa. Anything that is not encrypted will also be exposed to someone with knowledge to access it. In this sense, for example, I remember that when WhatsApp still did not encrypt messages, there were Android applications that allowed us to read all the messages that were sent on the same network.

At this point it is also important to mention that given how connected devices are growing in the home, if we do not divide the networks, We may see endless devices when we want to share content with a connected TV or speaker. Imagine a list of five TVs and four Chromecasts each time you want to send something to a screen, or fifteen speakers to play something on Spotify. It helps to name the devices well, yes.

Is it legal?

In March of this year, the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) answered the question of whether it is possible to contract the internet with your neighbors. The case, yes, had to do with something more sophisticated than what we have discussed here, since it would not be necessary to share passwords or access router, since the networks would be well separated and protected, with access switches, distribution switches and firewalls in a scheme like this:





The case is more for neighboring communities, but it is contemplated and therefore it is legal. On another occasion, the CMT announced that the case of sharing the internet in a neighborhood community was legal as long as there was no profit motive (reselling the connection to others) and as long as the network was encrypted with a password. They are not the cases discussed here, but they serve us to get the idea that even something bigger, at the level of an entire community, is contemplated.