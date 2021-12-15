LaSalud.mx .-Dr. José Agramonte, medical director for Mexico, Central America and the Cribe de Grünenthal, gave an interview for the magazine Tamiz Informativo of the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries, AC (AMIIF) in which he highlighted that chronic pain affects 10% of the population worldwide.

Although research on the subject has revealed important findings, people who are affected by it continue to have difficult access to diagnosis and timely treatment. The training of health personnel and biopharmaceutical innovation are some of the ways in which it is sought to address this unmet need.

Pain is “an unpleasant sensory experience that is generally due to damage or injury to our body. One of the important characteristics for evaluating pain is its intensity. The other is duration: pain that occurs for less than three months is considered acute, and beyond three months is considered chronic. Acute pain is an innate mechanism that we have to protect ourselves against a stimulus that causes harm. Chronic pain would have no real reason to exist, but it does exist. Many times it is due to damage to the somatosensory system, which collects sensory information from the body. Pain has a lot to do with each individual, it has an emotional component. It depends on the threshold of each person, and this threshold can vary according to the state of mind: it is not the same that it gives me pain if I am depressed to that it gives me when I am happy. It also has to do with culture; there are cultures where enduring pain is normal“Said the specialist.

“Globally, 10% of the population is affected by a chronic pain condition. In Mexico, according to the statistics of the different age groups and different institutions, it is estimated that 27% of the population suffers from chronic pain. We are talking about about 32 million Mexicans. The highest prevalence of this disease is found in people over 50 years of age; a little more than 40% suffer from it. In other words, it is a huge unmet need and an unsolved problem. “

“For years, pain was considered a symptom. This conception has evolved and now we know that pain can be considered a disease, damage or disorder of the structure or function of a human being. The way pain is understood has also evolved. Before we talked about nocioceptive pain, which is the one that is activated against a stimulus, and neuropathic pain, which is caused by damage or dysfunction of the peripheral or central nervous system. Now there is talk of other types of pain, such as mixed pain or non-plastic pain, in which pain receptors are activated, although there is no damaged tissue. Understanding these processes is important in order to develop molecules that cover the different pathways through which pain occurs. It has also been understood that pain treatment must be comprehensive, not only pharmacological: it must include the psycho-emotional support of the patient, rehabilitation, alternative therapies,” among other.

In the case of patients who suffer from chronic pain, Dr. Agramonte reports that their quality of life is affected as a result of their condition. “It is known that 65% of patients with this disease have trouble sleeping; 54% report being less able or unable to do household chores; 30% have difficulty maintaining an independent lifestyle; 27% have difficulty relating, which makes them feel socially alone and isolated. They stop working, they lose relationship with family, with friends. Pain also affects the economy of countries because it causes up to 30% of medically certified work absences, which usually last more than two weeks in some countries. In addition, it is a factor associated with early retirement due to disability. Understanding that pain is not a symptom, but a disease, improves the quality of life of the patient himself and helps him optimally. That is why today we talk about treating the patient who has pain from a biopsychosocial perspective, not only from the biological part. “

Thus, “Pharmacological therapeutic strategies manage pain according to the World Health Organization (WHO) analgesic scale, which was based on cancer pain, but is extrapolated to many other clinical ways of treating pain. This scale divides pain into three levels: mild, moderate, and severe. There are drugs with different potencies, which are used according to the intensity of pain, either alone or by combining different mechanisms or strategies to guarantee better results, in what is known as multimodal pain management. There are other strategies that are non-pharmacological, such as those used by interventional specialists, and many of them have satisfactory effects on the patient. For example, ganglion blockage. “

“In addition, treatment must be associated with rehabilitation. Physical exercise is part of the strategies to manage pain. Rehabilitation specialists, according to the stage or stage where the patient is, have to establish a methodology, a treatment objective. “

To meet the objectives in terms of pharmaceutical innovation against pain, the specialist explains that “there are different strategies. Some companies are working on biotechnology-type therapies, such as pluripotent stem cells, which have the ability to regenerate tissue to a certain level. For example, in a patient who has a degenerative disease of an intra-articular disc in the spine, that disc can be injected with those cells and regenerated to some extent. This is a therapy that can replace surgery and improve the quality of life of the patient for a prolonged period.. “

“There is also a monoclonal antibody for headache characteristic of migraine, and prevention or prophylaxis is being sought with it. It is a biological therapy that is administered to the individual to prolong the spaces between one crisis and another. It is a strategy that is pursued for patients who have a chronic condition. Another is topical treatment, which is administered through the skin at the site of pain. Thus some patients can be treated without giving them a systemic drug, or at least their use can be reduced. Today the capsaicin, the substance associated with the heat of chili peppers and that also reduces the sensation of pain. It has been used for cancer treatments for many years, but today it is being explored as a new way to address pain in a specific location. It has also been sought to simulate what steroids do. Glucocorticoid receptors are drugs that do not have adverse effects as severe as a steroid used in the long term – which in certain chronic conditions it is necessary to use -, and they have the same efficacy and the same benefit for the patient. Evolution and innovation go in this direction: seek mechanisms of action that improve people’s quality of life, guarantee patient safety and reduce polypharmacy. In addition, that they prolong the time between one administration and another, and that they can be combined with non-pharmacological therapies. “

The barriers to achieving these objectives in the short term are multiple: “The first is that not all doctors are prepared to handle it properly. Although training in pain has improved a lot, in our countries there is still a long way to go in terms of education. It is not only that the patient reaches us, but that when it arrives we can properly diagnose, manage and follow up properly.. “

“Studies have shown that a high percentage of patients say that difficulty with normal activities was what led them to seek medical attention. On average it takes two years for patients to know the cause of their chronic pain, and 40% say they are not satisfied with their therapy. “

“On the other hand, there is not the expected percentage of universities that have undergraduate training in pain. Nor should the importance of continuing medical education be overlooked. Doctors need to constantly update ourselves because things evolve. Efforts are made in many forums, in many associations, but the Latin American Federation of Associations for the Study of Pain (FEDELAT) points out that there is a lack of follow-up in continuing medical education in health professionals. I’m not just talking about doctors, but also about nurses, physical therapists, dentists, all of us who are involved in treating a patient with pain.“

“In terms of public policies on pain and palliative care, a broader work is also needed. There are many pain clinics nationwide, but I think they are not enough for the more than 30 million patients who may have chronic pain., ”Concluded Dr. José Agramonte.

