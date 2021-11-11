A few months ago, WaBetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp was preparing more privacy options, so that you could hide certain data of your profile from specific people on your contact list. Now this advanced setting of My contacts, except … is starting to go live for the first time for users.

Specifically, users of WhatsApp version 2.21.23.14 beta who already have the function activated will be able to manually choose people from their contacts who will not see their last connection time, profile picture or info. States already included this option since their initial launch.

You yes, you no

The privacy options of WhatsApp allow you to choose who can see your last connection time, your profile picture and your info, the text status. Now, the options that are available treat all contacts equally, with no exceptions such as white lists or black lists. The only exception are the new states.

In the rest, the options to choose from have been three years: Everyone, my contacts or no one. We knew that WhatsApp had been preparing the ground for some time to add a fourth option: My contacts, except … and it is now, according to WaBetaInfo, when the option is being activated for the first time for users.

With My contacts, except … you can hide your photo from specific people, while keeping it visible to the rest of the people in your contacts. The only way I had to do this before was by choosing “My contacts” and removing that person from your contact list. The same applies to Info, the text states.

The data that behaves slightly differently is the last connection time. If you choose My contacts, except and you hide the connection time for a specific person, you will not be able to see their last connection time either. This does not happen with the profile photo or the info. You can hide it from someone and still see theirs.

The rollout of the function begins, which as always will begin timidly in the WhatsApp beta to end up reaching everyone later. A curiosity to keep in mind is that the contacts that you include in the blacklist of a specific data they will continue to see you until the feature is available also on their mobiles.

Via | WaBetaInfo