Playing videos on our computers has become a fairly common habit, both at work and at home. For this, Windows offers us its own solution, but we can also install third-party programs such as the popular and beloved VLC.
It is true that we can make use of many other powerful similar alternatives that will also help us to listen to our favorite music. However, for various reasons, millions of users around the world have opted for the VideoLAN proposal. Keep in mind that here we are talking about a program that we can use on multiple devices and platforms. At the same time, it offers us a reliability and stability in the reproduction of content that becomes essential for any program of this type.
But that is not only what makes the difference in this application. Once we have downloaded and installed it on our computer, we have all kinds of functions. These are adapted to both users looking for basic operation, as well as more advanced users who want to have maximum control over the player. To give us an idea of all this, when we open the window of vlc configuration We will see that there are two modes of displaying parameters, the reduced one and the complete one. In most cases we will opt for the first one, but the complete one will also be very useful to get the most out of the application.
This has a drawback, and that is that there are some built-in functions that despite having been using this software for years, we do not know. The case that we will talk about in these lines serves as an example.
View a video frame by frame in VLC
And it may be the case that at a certain moment we need advance video content without losing any detail. It is evident that we are going to achieve this if we advance frame by frame. Although it is not a well-known function, how could it be otherwise, this program allows us to do it easily. In fact, we are going to show you two ways to do it below so that you can choose the one that is most comfortable for you.
It must be said that first of all we have a direct keyboard shortcut that will allow us play the loaded video frame by frame. Thus, whether the content is running or paused, to achieve this that we are commenting on we have only press the E key. At that moment and after repeatedly clicking on it, we will see each frame of the video independently.
Although this system is quite comfortable, we have the possibility of integrate a button in the program interface to access it when we need it. To do this, we access the menu option called Tools / Customize interface. In the list of functions that appear below we have to look for the one that says Frame by frame.
To finish, we will not have more than place that button by dragging it with the mouse, in the place of line two that we want. In this way we will have it and we will always have it in view so as not to miss a single detail of the videos being played.