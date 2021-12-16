It is true that we can make use of many other powerful similar alternatives that will also help us to listen to our favorite music. However, for various reasons, millions of users around the world have opted for the VideoLAN proposal. Keep in mind that here we are talking about a program that we can use on multiple devices and platforms. At the same time, it offers us a reliability and stability in the reproduction of content that becomes essential for any program of this type.

But that is not only what makes the difference in this application. Once we have downloaded and installed it on our computer, we have all kinds of functions. These are adapted to both users looking for basic operation, as well as more advanced users who want to have maximum control over the player. To give us an idea of ​​all this, when we open the window of vlc configuration We will see that there are two modes of displaying parameters, the reduced one and the complete one. In most cases we will opt for the first one, but the complete one will also be very useful to get the most out of the application.

This has a drawback, and that is that there are some built-in functions that despite having been using this software for years, we do not know. The case that we will talk about in these lines serves as an example.