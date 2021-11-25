Intel’s Alder Lake-S architecture has surprised locals and strangers, thanks to its hybrid distribution of cores that helps keep consumption very contained but with excellent performance when needed. And, of course, the Core i9-12900K has been the spearhead of this new generation and is the one who takes the award for the best processor of the year.

Best gaming laptop of the year 2021: Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5 (and 7) laptops take home the award for best laptop this year, both for the fact that they are equipped with the latest Intel and AMD processors and the powerful dedicated NVIDIA RTX graphics, as well as for having one of the best cooling systems on the market. In addition to this, we have chosen the Legion 5 because we consider that they have the best performance / price ratio on the market.

Best Desktop PC of the Year 2021: HP Pavilion 790

In the category of best desktop PC of the year we have chosen the HP Pavilion 790 range, since they are computers in a compact format but equipped with the latest hardware to deliver excellent performance whatever the task you entrust them, from gaming to professional jobs, of course, multimedia entertainment. Whatever you need, you will find a suitable model for your needs and budget.

Best motherboard of the year 2021: ASUS ROG Maximux Z690 HERO

When we analyzed Intel’s Alder Lake-S platform, we were able to test first-hand this ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO motherboard, a plate loaded to the brim with technology and that guarantees us the best performance and versatility, which is why it takes the award for the best motherboard of this year.

Best RAM of the year 2021: CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5

The DDR5 RAM memory was released on the market very recently, precisely with the Alder Lake-S platform from Intel, and CORSAIR threw all the meat on the spit with its Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memories, with the performance that you would expect and the quality to which this manufacturer has us more than accustomed. For this reason, precisely these RAM memories are the best of the year 2021.

Best gaming chair of the year 2021: Drift DR275

There are many gaming chairs on the market, but in reality very few that manage to differentiate themselves from the others. Drift achieved this with its DR275, a chair that has all the desirable ergonomics in a gaming chair while maintaining an elegant aesthetic that, at the same time, does not go unnoticed. For this reason, it takes the award for the best gaming chair of the year.

Best heatsink of the year 2021: be quiet! Silent Loop 2

The world of PC cooling is getting more and more complicated, as the density of heat has increased notably in recent times. In this regard, be quiet! has managed to stand out above the rest with its Silent Loop 2, delivering exceptional performance and maintaining a minimum noise level, which is why it takes the award for best heatsink of the year.

Best gaming mouse of the year 2021: Trust GXT 960 Graphin

The gaming mouse market has evolved towards increasingly simpler and lighter models, avoiding unnecessary inertia to improve precision. And, among the many ultra-light gaming mouse models on the market, the Trust GXT 960 Graphin stands out for having the best performance / price ratio on the market, which is why it wins the award for the best gaming mouse of the year.

Best gaming monitor of the year 2021: Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I

Within the ecosystem of gaming monitors, there are also dozens and dozens of models with a wide variety of features, and in this area it has been Newskill who has stood out with its IC274K-4I monitor, a monitor with 4K resolution and 144 Hz with IPS matrix, G-SYNC, 1 ms response time and even HDR, features that have earned it the award for the best gaming monitor of 2021.

Best graphics card of the year 2021: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Finally, the always debated graphics card sector, where this year NVIDIA has taken the cake by squeezing its family of Ampere products with the inclusion of the Titanium models, among which the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti stands out as the best graphics card of 2021 thanks to its good performance / price ratio.

The ADSLZone 2021 Awards

Having seen the winners in the hardware category, below you can see the rest of this year’s winners in all other categories:

Premium Mobile: Samsung Fold 3.

High-end mobile: Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Mid-range mobile: OPPO RENO 6.

Mobile entry range: REALME C21.

Mobile for photos: iPhone 13 Pro.

Gaming mobile: Lenovo Legion Duel 2.

Best design mobile: Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP3 5G.

Smart bracelet: Xiaomi Band 6.

Smart watch: Huawei Watch G3.

Tablet: Xiaomi Pad 5.

Convertible: Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen. 6.

Notebook: Apple MacBook Pro.

Desktop: HP Pavilion.

Gaming laptop: ASUS ROG STRIX Scar 15.

Gaming desktop: CORSAIR ONE.

Game console: Nintendo Switch OLED.

Video Game: It takes two.

Gaming peripherals: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

High-end TV: Samsung Neo QLED.

TV input range: Xiaomi TV P1.

MOVIE TITLE: Black Widow.

Series: The Squid Game.

Speakers: Amazon Echo Show 10.

Headphones: SONY WF-1000XM4.

High-end camera: Canon R3.

Input range camera: Nikon ZFC.

Action camera: GoPro 10.

Streaming team: Logitech Mevo.

Home automation: Rowenta YR3040.

Car: KIA EV6.

Bike / scooter: Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3.

