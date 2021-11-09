The ADSLZone Group Awards are now reaching the twelfth edition in which something never seen will be produced in the form of a shower of prizes and gifts for our readers. In addition to rewarding the best products and services of 2021 as they deserve, we will deliver a large number of gifts to the entire community that follows the ADSLZone Group, with the latest and most modern technology products.

In just over three weeks you have an appointment on Clipset’s YouTube channel to find out about the best products and services of the year. A total of 32 categories in which we will award the best smartphones, tablets, smart tv, smartwatches, peripherals, speakers, headphones … all the gadgets that throughout the year we have been testing on the different websites of the ADSLZone Group. The next day at the gala we will also know the best operators of the year , the best vehicles thanks to our Diariomotor partners and the Tecnoxplora award for the best technological brand of the year. We will culminate the event with the three special awards this year, best communication director, manager of the year and the special award for the best strategy in social networks.

We still cannot reveal too much to you, but we can tell you that we are going to raffle and give away «everything». During the broadcast of the XII Edition of the ADSLZone Awards – Clipset that will take place on Tuesday November 23 We will tell you about the different dynamics and ways to get these gifts. For all this, it is important that you write down the date well so as not to miss anything.

Here you have the video from last year that can give you some clue about what will come in 2021:

Awarded in numerous categories

As happened on previous occasions, smartphones, home automation and technology in general will be the protagonists of the event… without forgetting the telecommunications operators who, with their services, make all this possible. We will give awards in image and sound, where televisions and speakers are the kings of the room, but also in segments such as computers, video games, digital cameras or wearables.

Our members will once again be invited to the celebration to deliver special prizes. For instance, Daily motor will present the award to the best vehicles of the year, while TecnoXplora, the technology portal of La Sexta (Atresmedia), will be in charge of crowning the best technology brand of the year.

Together with Clipset one more year

For the second year in a row, ADSLZone and Clipset Group They will join forces for these awards. On the one hand, the ADSLZone Group is the audience leader in online technology content in Spain, with headers that cover all technology sectors: ADSLZone, MovilZona, RedesZone, SoftZone, HardZone, La Manzana Mordida, Speed ​​Test… etc. In addition, we manage several portals in the Atresmedia Group, and in the Prisa Group, Smartlife within El País / Cinco Días and BeTech in As.

Clipset, with Carolina Denia and Juan Castromil as responsible, is the pioneering technology channel on YouTube. It has become a reference channel to know all the news in the world of technology with a simple and close language that has conquered thousands of people. It always offers a useful, personal and humorous touch of the most prominent gadgets of the moment.