. At M-Sport they want to polish their new pearl and they are doing it at a fast pace. The young French driver made his Ford Fiesta WRC debut at the Rally Croatia and since then has had the opportunity to compete in two more rallies with the Cumbrian preparer’s World Rally Car in the World Championship -Portugal and Kenya-. What’s more,in its debut in society on the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In fact, M-Sport has confirmed that Adrien Fourmaux will compete with the second Ford Fiesta WRC at the Ypres Rally Belgium, eighth scoring round of the WRC. In this way, the young driver will team up with Gus Greensmith, while initially Teemu Suninen falls to the second class of the World Championship to compete with one of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of the British structure. For Fourmaux it will be the fourth rally in the queen class after finishing fifth in Croatia and Kenya and sixth in Portugal, in addition to his second asphalt rally after his debut on the Croatian stages.

Every kilometer at the wheel of the Ford Fiesta WRC brings Adrien Fourmaux closer to the M-Sport project at the start of the hybrid era of the World Cup. The pilot himself knows it and feels stronger every time, even if M-Sport is very active in the transfer market to ensure a first sword that can lead his project. In this aspect, there are several names that have sounded, although the one that always does it with more force is that of Andreas Mikkelsen. The Norwegian is the current leader of the WRC2 category and is not tied to any other manufacturer in the championship.