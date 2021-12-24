M-Sport has taken the last step in closing its line-up Heading into the 2022 WRC season with joining the team by Sébastien Loeb and Adrien Fourmaux. Two pilots of French origin, sponsored by Red Bull. And that’s where the comparison goes between a driver who is in the twilight of his careers and will compete part-time with the Ford Puma Rally1 on his landing in the team and another who is taking the first steps of his career, he will be full-time with one of the ‘Rally1’ of the Cumbrian coach and faces his sixth year in the team. Differences to which must be added the different test program that both have completed in recent weeks.

While Loeb has focused all his testing on asphalt, Fourmaux and the rest of the M-Sport test team have begun to divide efforts and look for other surfaces. In fact, Craig Breen and Adrien Fourmaux tested the Ford Puma Rally1 on snow and ice throughout this week in the new team testing session. The test has been developed in the town of Rovaniemi, home of the Arctic Rally, the perfect setting to prepare for Rally Sweden, the only winter event on the WRC calendar. With this test, the Puma Rally1 has already rolled on the three surfaces on which the World Rally Championship is competed after previous tests on asphalt and gravel.

Sébastien Loeb and Adrien Fourmaux close the M-Sport line-up Read news

Craig Breen and Adrien Fourmaux are two of the drivers who will compete full time with M-Sport in 2022. The absence of Gus Greensmith in this test as the third driver nominated by the team is surprising in this regard, not so much the loss of a Sébastien Loeb who in principle does not have Rally Sweden marked in red in the calendar of his partial program with the Ford Puma. Beyond individual circumstances of each pilot, M-Sport has once again gained an advantage over its rivals, since neither Toyota nor Hyundai have tested on snow and they have practically all their tests limited to black tar, especially in recent weeks. In the end, the deadlines until the homologation of the vehicles are very short and the Monte Carlo Rally is very close.