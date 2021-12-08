Adoption of TerraUSD (UST) Supports LUNA's Rise to New All-Time High

Stablecoins are an integral part of the centralized cryptocurrency sector and decentralized financial ecosystems (DeFi) that have emerged in the course of recent years, as they provide the necessary liquidity so that traders can easily switch to different assets. They also serve as a refuge from strong downward swings, such as the 25% correction observed on December 3.

One project with a stablecoin component that has seen its price rise to a new all-time high despite the broader market pullback is Terra (LUNA), a multi-sector blockchain protocol aimed at building a global payments system using a fiat parity stablecoin called TerraUSD (UST).

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, Since hitting a low of $ 37.86 on November 26, LUNA’s price has risen 106% to a new all-time high of $ 78.43 on December 5, while its volume of operations in 24 hours reached a record of USD 5.66 billion.

4-hour chart of the LUNA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The three reasons for LUNA’s price hike are the increase in supply from UST, a series of new cross-chain integrations for the Terra ecosystem, and an increase in total value locked (TVL) on Terra’s network.

UST offering hits a new all-time high

One of the main drivers of the strength seen at LUNA has been the rapid growth of UST’s outstanding supply, which is now the largest algorithm-backed stablecoin on the market and the fourth-ranked stablecoin overall, with a market capitalization of $ 8.221 billion.

Cryptocurrency advocates in favor of decentralized stablecoin options have embraced the use of UST compared to its more centralized counterparts. USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD).

Crypto project @terra_money ($ LUNA) has risen 50% in the last week to hit a new all-time high even with bitcoin falling 5%. Its algorithm-backed stablecoin UST has become the largest of its kind and continues to be embraced by the Web3 as THE DeFi dollar. Why is that significant: ⬇️

As UST’s popularity grows, many in the field have started referring to it as ‘The DeFi Dollar’ because it embodies the ethos of decentralization and is slowly spreading through the DeFi cross-chain landscape.

Cross-chain integrations

LUNA is also available through some cross-chain bridges, making it easier for LUNA holders to invest their DeFi ecosystems in Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC).

Total value locked in Terra reaches an all-time high

The increased use of LUNA and UST caused the total value locked on the Terra blockchain to reach a new all-time high of $ 14.36 billion. on December 5, and LUNA’s price hit a record high on the same day.

Total value blocked in the Terra network. Source: Defi Llama

The rapid rise of TVL has made Terra become the third blockchain network in terms of TVL after surpassing Solana, which has USD 12.08 billion of value locked in its protocol, while the Ethereum network, which ranks first, has a TVL of USD 164,720 million and the Binance Smart Chain has USD 22,400 million of value locked on its blockchain.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for LUNA on November 24., before the recent price hike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points. They include market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and Twitter activity.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) versus CHZ. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graphic above, The VORTECS ™ Score for LUNA began to rebound on November 24, reaching a high of 85 or so at the same time that the price began to increase 106% over the next eleven days.

