Certified by the General Health Council? For hospitals to provide quality and safety to their patients and members of health teams. It is necessary that they meet minimum requirements in the structure, facilities, equipment, processes, basic preparation and updating of their personnel. Which are reflected in the results both in terms of productivity indicators and in patient satisfaction.

Hospital Certification is not an end, but a means

Hospital Certification is not an end, but a means to protect the population. As well as to stimulate the continuous improvement of the quality of services.

The certification does not guarantee that all the results of the care processes will be in the best terms for the patient. It only certifies that the certified organization has a structure. As well as with a design and operation of its processes in such a way that it maximizes the probability of producing the best results for the health of the patient.

HOW IS A HOSPITAL EVALUATED?

For the evaluation of the hospitals and their possible certification, the Health Council had elaborated criteria and specifications. Together with the National Hospital Certification Commission in relation to international trends and recommendations, integrated into 4 chapters:

I.- Structure

II.- Patient care functions

III.- Support functions for patient care

IV.- Productivity, efficiency and quality indicators.

The Regional Hospital “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos “

The Regional Hospital “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos ”bears this name to honor the President of the United Mexican States who founded the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

It was inaugurated on November 17, 1970 and began its operation on March 1, 1971, with the category of General Hospital. With the administrative and budgetary deconcentration of the Institute (1985), it became a third-level regional hospital, extending services in the specialties of pediatric, laparoscopic and maxillofacial surgery; intensive therapy; reproductive biology; geriatrics and ophthalmology, among others.

The hospital has been a pioneer in various clinics and health programs, and it was the first where the Coordination of Attention to the Rightholder was created.

ABOUT YOUR CERTIFICATION

In 2000 it obtained the certification granted by the General Health Council and in 2003 it obtained the ISSSTE Award for Quality. In 2015, with the implementation of the Interactive Clinic for Health Excellence (CLIPES), a computer application that serves to transmit regulations, good practices and innovative medical approaches, HR “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos ”is once again a precursor to achieve the highest quality in its services.

Currently, the campus serves 2.8 million inhabitants without social security, from 68 municipalities in the Toluca valley and some patients from the states of Michoacan, Guerrero and Querétaro.

It provides highly specialized medical services to 38 percent of the 7.3 million Mexicans who are not included in formal social security.

Related Notes:

Pfizer agrees to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 pill

Trials of an anticovid vaccine administered via skin patch begin

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients