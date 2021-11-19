A total of 14 institutions in the Health sector, including the Health Institute for Well-being (Insabi), the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE) and the medical services of the Secretariats of the Navy (Semar) and the National Defense (Sedena), among others, have acquired 670 million 081 thousand 914 pieces of medicines until this November 15, reported the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

During The Pulse of Health, at the morning press conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Alcocer Varela reported that 53 million 834 thousand 931 pieces of medicines have also been delivered to the states, of which 61% have been verified.

He announced that on November 12 and 13, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), released 94 thousand 822 pieces of oncological drugs, among which are: dacarbazine, vinblastine and vincristine, acquired in Korea, and fluorouracil from Cuba.

He announced that changes are being made to strengthen the logistics of distribution of medicines, in order to guarantee supply.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that on Friday, November 19, pre-registration will be opened on the portal mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/ to immunize girls, boys and adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age without comorbidities, since, although they have a low risk of serious illness and death, they can be carriers of the virus.

He explained that data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) refer that in 2020 there were just under 9,500 deaths of people between 15 and 19 years old; of them, 249 were for COVID-19.

On the other hand, deaths from other causes such as assaults, accidents, suicide, malignancies, heart disease and congenital malformations, were more, which shows that the risk of death from COVID-19 in adolescence is significantly lower.

He called on mothers, fathers and caregivers of girls, boys and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 with comorbidities, to pre-register and take them to vaccinate against COVID-19. So far, less than 10% of the million people with this condition have come to receive the biological.

Regarding vaccination in the adult population, he reported that progress is being made to complete schedules in people living in 372 municipalities in 15 states.

Through mobile brigades, the population of rural areas and communities with difficult access will be vaccinated, and fixed posts will be installed in urban areas to cover those who initially did not want to be vaccinated or could not travel to the vaccination points.

Invited pregnant women to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza, as they are at higher risk of developing severe disease. These biologics are safe and effective to protect the mother and the product in formation, he assured. In addition, during 2022 the application of the vaccine will continue to people who are turning 18 years old.

Until this date it has been applied 129.8 million doses 75.4 million people; 84% of them have the complete scheme and 16% are recently applied, and the strategy will continue until second doses are completed in the entire adult population.

Regarding the behavior of the epidemic, Undersecretary López-Gatell Ramírez indicated that epidemiological week 44 opened with 7% reduction in the number of estimated SARS-CoV-2 cases, totaling 16 consecutive weeks of decline. Hospitalization also remains down with almost 90% less bed occupancy compared to the peak reached during the second wave in January.

“The strategy against COVID-19 continues and will reach every corner of the country; the commitment is not to leave behind or put anyone aside. “

DZ