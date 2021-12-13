Adobe has presented Creative Cloud Express, a tool that replaces Spark, launched in 2016 and that can be a great competitor to the Canva graphic editor for those who are beginners in the world of design and they want to improve the image of social networks or web pages.

It offers thousands of templates, assets for social media content and logos, among other matters. The application it’s free to startBut additional features – like access to Adobe Stock images – are available for a subscription of $ 9.99 per month and are also included for existing subscribers to many Creative Cloud plans. It is available from today on the web, on iOS and Android.

Scott Belsky, a product manager at Adobe, told The Verge that Creative Cloud Express is designed for new users to don’t have to spend time learning about using Adobe’s more advanced tools like Photoshop, and can quickly make beautiful and apparent designs.

11 EASY PHOTOSHOP TOUCH-UPS to be the EDIT MASTER

How Creative Cloud Express works





You can directly access this link and register with your email or with one of the social media accounts. You can choose the designs according to your project.

On the right side of the pages, after accessing, click on “Projects” and there you can make designs for a small business, marketing campaigns for large firms, work presentations, school projects or designs to make your social networks more attractive and striking. Choose one of these options so that the tool itself will guide you on the designs that best suit you.

You can also focus on brands, upload your logo (if you don’t have one, in projects you can find inspiration to do it) and decide which color and font you like best. So you can be inspired, with other designs that the tool offers you.





In addition, there is a library. And in that library you can share design with other people and other people with you or in general with the users of this tool.