Adobe has released Creative Cloud Express, a mobile and web application for amateur content creation. It goes along the same lines as Adobe Photoshop Express: allowing anyone to create without great knowledge. The app is now available in ios Y Android, as well as in the Web and in the Microsoft Store.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express: democratizing publishing

Scott Belsky, Adobe Product Manager, in statements to The Verge, has stated that “many people need something simple and more accessible and these customers are increasingly focused on the content and results rather than the process.”

We are facing an extremely useful application for Small business, autonomous, responsible for social networks and all kinds of people who need to promote something without having great technical knowledge.

The application offers us predesigned templates for different purposes. We can make a pamphlet, a Facebook post, an Instagram story, a YouTube thumbnail, a restaurant menu, a book cover and much more. From this template we can create and unleash our imagination in a very intuitive way and within everyone’s reach.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express is in principle free. If we want additional features (such as access to Adobe Stock Images) we will have to go to checkout and pay a € 9.99 subscription a month.