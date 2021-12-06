Halo Infinite is only a couple of days away from being officially released, players are very eager for all the content 343 and Xbox have planned for what might be the best Halo game ever, even though things seem to have worked out. from the hands of the developers.

A couple of hours ago, the Halo Subreddit was attacked with thousands of toxic comments where they threatened and offended the vast majority of the Halo development team, this due to what they say: “lack of news about the new Halo game. Halo Infinite ”. It seems that today’s gamers are more concerned with knowing what they are going to face than with whether the development of the game is going well.

A month ago, Xbox revealed during its anniversary event that Halo Infinite was almost ready, in fact, 343 revealed that the game was complete they were just giving some special touches for its launch, to lessen the wait, 343 launched the online multiplayer mode during the 20th anniversary event, this to tell the players that everything was perfect.

Despite this, the fans want more news, it seems they want to know the whole game without even playing, that is: they want to pass Halo Infinite without even using a controller. Although it sounds silly, players have caused Halo to close its Subreddit until tomorrow, this after thousands of followers and fans sent millions of offensive messages and threats due to the lack of news.

Saturday night, Halo’s Reddit account released the following message: “The amount of toxicity on the sub from both sides has made it impossible for people to have civil arguments, which is what the mod team strives for regardless of opinion.

Some users of the submarine have even been responsible for doxxing and death threats. We’re temporarily locking the sub so people can calm down a bit and we can hit the reset button before launch. At the end of the day, this is a video game and this level of vitriol is unwarranted. ”