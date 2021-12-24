The holiday season among the many positive things it brings, for fans gamers the update New Era of OB31 patch came with Map adjustments and balances by Free Fire. Changes in weapons, gameplay, characters and maps, of which we will describe their details here in our complete guide to Garena Free Fire.

December changes

After keeping us on hold since November 30, the recent patch update brought with it Adjustments and Balances of the Free Fire maps. These changes are read as Map Balancing or Balance of Maps on the game’s official website.

In Clash Squad it was known about the bad feeling generated in the lower area of ​​Mill, since the battle is literally uphill. For this reason, they are part of the Adjustments and Balances of the Free Fire maps the equilibrium modifications made in the Academy and Mill areas.

in addition some of the iron cages were increased in size as a novelty in the Adjustments and Balances of the Free Fire maps. These were too small for 2v2 battles, a matter known to the developers.

All these adjustments are added to the complete changes that the patch brings with it, making the gameplay experience something more complete and balanced. Each of December modifications was developed thanks to testing by the gamers community by Free Fire.

Undoubtedly, these changes will help us to have a better experience when playing and little by little we will adapt to these adjustments.