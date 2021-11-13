Because even after Black friday We have great days of discounts and promotions, we can take advantage of the incredible prices on accessories and accessories in our favorite stores, such as El Corte Inglés, where we will find sneakers for sports or to add an extra to our look with great discounts that you will not want to let go.

Pairs of Adidas, New Balance and Puma among other brands are the ones that you can find in this list of sports shoes ideal for going for a run or to complement a style full of ease and style at the same time.

Adidas ultraboost 21 trainers





If you want one more reason to go for a run in the morning, sure that the comfort and performance of these adidas ultraboost 21 They will encourage you to give your best, since it is designed to accompany the natural movement of the foot and its sole has a cushioning system at every step.

You find them reduced from 179.55 to 119.95 euros.

Adidas UltraBoost 21 Men’s Running Shoes

Asics Jolt 3 Running Shoes





To walk around town or break your own records this Asics shoe is the perfect companion for any terrain, and is that the flex grooves on the sole and perfect fit give you optimal comfort and freshness.

You find them reduced from 49.45 to 34.95 euros.

Jolt 3 Asics men’s running shoes Read: Movies with sex scenes that we like more than a porn movie

Puma Mirage Sport Remix Sneaker





With a modern design and ideal for more contemporary looks, The Mirage Sport Remix Puma proposes daring lines and overlays inspired by DJ culture, giving this pair a more urban twist that highlights the red accents on the heel.

You find them reduced from 109.95 to 76.95 euros.

Mirage Sport Remix Puma men’s casual trainers

New Balance 574 Sneakers





Because black designs can also show off a splash of color, these New Balance sneakers with a side logo in red updates this silhouette inspired by the classic model of the eighties, giving it an EVA midsole that gives it more comfort.

You find them reduced from 89.95 to 62.95 euros.

Men’s casual shoes 574 New Balance

Reebok NPC II Sneaker





A retro style that never goes out of style: The Rebook NPC II are those classic footwear that has to be in every man’s wardrobe yes or yes, and the simplicity of their traditional design makes them an ideal plus for any look.

You find them reduced from 79.95 to 55.95 euros.

Reebok NPC II Men’s Casual Shoes

