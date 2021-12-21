In its debut weekend, Adidas Originals’ first NFT project “Into the Metaverse” has generated 11,391 Ether (ETH), worth more than $ 43 million, on OpeanSea. Ranked by trading volume, this collection has earned second place on OpeanSea after the Clone X collection by RTFKT and Takashi Murakami.

In collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic, and gmoney, Adidas Originals co-created a digital asset and released 30,000 copies of the same item on December 17. So far almost 20,000 copies of Phase 1 of the NFTs have been sold.

According to the company, $ 15.5 million has been raised during the Early Access minting, which had to be stopped and restarted after several hours due to technical problems with the Mutant Ape Yacht Club, which was unable to mint.

This NFT is not a collector’s item, but an access token that provides its owner with exclusive access to both the virtual wearables of the Sandbox gaming metaverse and the corresponding physical products.

In the metaverse, challenging the impossible is the reality. On Friday we landed in the world of Web3 with one of the most widely-distributed NFT drops in history. 1/10 – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 20, 2021

In the metaverse, challenging the impossible is reality. On Friday we landed in the world of Web3 with one of the most popular NFT releases ever.

NFT owners were also able to receive a physical version of the PUNKS Comic Issue 2: X Marks the Drop, a graphic story about all the characters in the collection. The comic is also available separately for purchase on the PUNKS Comic profile on OpenSea. Apparently the PUNKS Comic development team, Pixel Vault, kept a portion of the proceeds from the sale on OpenSea and returned it to the PUNKS community treasury.

After tweet On a partnership with Coinbase and showcasing its own Sandbox plot, Adidas has firmly planted its sneakers in the metaverse with the success of its exclusive NFT launch. Rival Nike has also expanded its digital footprint by partnering with virtual sneaker and collectibles brand RTFKT, the most trending OpenSea collection at press time.

