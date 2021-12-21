Adidas Originals in and out of the Metaverse! Your first NFT collection

Adidas Originals launches ‘Into the Metavers’, its first NFT collection, a combination of digital and physical items, made in collaboration with NFT personalities.

‘Into the Metaverse’ includes virtual wearables that fans can use on online platforms, but also the physical versions for the material world.

It is the first collection of Adidas from NFT, or non-fungible tokens, that is, digital collectibles with proven authenticity. Let us remember that the NFTs are valid a certificate of ownership based on blockchain, which allows the pieces to be authenticated, purchased and collected.

Adidas launches ‘Into the Metaverse’ through Adidas Originals and created the collection in association with some of NFT’s best known personalities such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney and the creators of Punks Comic.

“As part of our ambition to celebrate the ideas that are defining a new era of originality, we have landed at the forefront of creativity, which is the metaverse open, “said the vice president of marketing and communications of Adidas originals, Erika Wykes-Sneyd.

“Blockchain is one of the most innovative technologies of this generation, we see it unlock unlimited potential to connect with our members, “said Adidas Chief Digital Officer Scott Zalaznik.

The collection of Adidas Original NFT is already on sale from December 17 at a price of 0.2 Ethereum, and the digital and physical versions for buyers will be available in 2022.

Digital items can be used in the blockchain-based gaming world of The Sandbox and on other platforms, while physical products will include a hoodie, tracksuit and gmoney’s signature orange beanie.